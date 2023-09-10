Exceptional Racing Spirit Defines the 2023 Goodwood Revival

Style took centre stage off the track, with everyone embracing the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s theme, ensuring the event perfectly reflected these influential decades. It was during this time in 1968 that Sir Jackie Stewart became a Rolex Testimonee, before going on to win three FIA Formula 1® Drivers’ World Championships, the third of which was celebrated on Saturday afternoon. Recognizing his extraordinary contribution to motor sport, onlookers saw Sir Jackie enjoy a high-speed lap of the circuit in his 1973 title-winning Tyrrell 006. Sir Jackie says: "The Goodwood Revival is spectacular – the Duke of Richmond and his family have done it so well over the past 25 years and Rolex plays a very important role. The race track itself has been such a big part of my career since my first test drive with Ken Tyrrell here in 1964. It was at that moment, helped by the fact I set a particularly fast time, that my career really began. I have such happy memories here and the track parade this weekend was very special. The crowds around the circuit were so appreciative – I really enjoyed it."