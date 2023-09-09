Love Starts Busy Month at Toledo With Glass City 200 Appearance

Jesse Love returns to Toledo Speedway and the ASA STARS National Tour on Saturday, September 16 for the Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott.

The current ARCA Menards Series points leader is batting over .500 with the series in 2023, having won nine of the 17 races. With three races remaining in the ARCA season, Love has a chance to match Tim Steele’s mark of 12 wins in 1997 for most wins in a single season in the modern era (1979).

Love competed in both the ASA/CRA Super Series portion of the Glass City 200 and the ARCA Menards Series finale at Toledo in 2022. Despite dominating both races, he finished second both times after late-race battles for the win – first to William Sawalich after leading 78 laps in the Super Late Model, then to Sammy Smith in the ARCA race after leading 192 of 200 laps.

With a 129 point advantage going into the most recent ARCA race at Kansas Speedway, Love could very well walk into the ARCA finale three weeks after the Glass City 200 having already been crowned ARCA Menards Series champion.

He has one previous start with the ASA STARS National Tour, coming at Hickory Motor Speedway in May. He won stage two of the Tar Heel 250, but was relegated to an 11th place finish after late-race contact with William Byron. The California driver rejoins Wilson Motorsports in the No.20 alongside series race winners Cole Butcher and Gio Ruggiero, the car’s third race of the season following Love’s start at Hickory and Sean Hingorani’s lone race at the Milwaukee Mile.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Toledo Speedway on Saturday, September 16 for the Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott. Tickets are on sale now at toledospeedway.com/glasscity200tickets.

The Glass City 200 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA/CRA Super Series, the fifth race of the CRA season. Gio Ruggiero leads the ASA/CRA Super Series points standings over Logan Bearden.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Gandrud Auto Group 250 on Tuesday, August 1.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR