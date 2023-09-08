More than 50 paid entries announced for $50,000-to-win Open Wheel Showdown race December 1-2

Davey Hamilton Jr's Open Wheel Showdown officials have announced the first Winged Sprint Car entry list for the December 1-2, 2023, $50,000 to win event with over 50 paid entries. The record-setting $155,000 total purse for this event is attracting the top names in the sport to the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Drivers will duel in a 100-lap feature.

Representatives from nearly every pavement sprint car series in North America have already filed an entry. Must See Racing, 500 Sprint Car Tour, Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series, Speed Tour, NSRA, Northwest Sprint Tour, Gunslingers, USAC Silver Crown Series, Inland Winged Sprints, and Granite Super Sprints are all currently represented.

Promoter Davey Hamilton, Jr. announced last week that he was cutting entries off at 75. That leaves less than two dozen spots left with several drivers of note who plan to attend but haven’t yet filed an entry.

“This has been absolutely incredible,” Hamilton, Jr. said. “We have some TBAs who are entered, and let me tell you, some of those spots are very well known in the racing world. This event will help our sport in a lot of ways. There are so many partners involved helping to make this event possible. This event should be bigger every year from all avenues, but if we don’t all work together to help grow this thing, it won’t be possible. I need everyone to help grow this event.”

The event will also include a $10,000 to win National Midget event that will put the total purse over $200,000 for both races. Kingsburg, California’s Kody Swanson has entered for double-duty action across both the Sprint Cars and Midgets competition. Swanson will look to add to his illustrious resume of USAC Silver Crown and Little 500 success in Las Vegas.

Hamilton, Jr. hinted on several big announcements regarding this event in the coming weeks including tire prices and Facebook live events where competitors can ask questions and get up to date on all things Open Wheel Showdown.

Tickets are currently on sale though the Las Vegas Bullring online ticketing at: https://www.lvms.com/events/open-wheel-showdown/

For updated information please follow the Open Wheel Showdown Facebook page or visit www.openwheelshowdown.com

Action gets underway on Thursday November 30 with optional practice before qualifying and heat races on Friday night December 1. Lower mains, dashes, and the championship features will be held under the lights on Saturday night December 2 from Las Vegas.

WING SPRINT CAR ENTRY LIST AS OF SEPTEMBER 7, 2023

0 Drew Crenshaw Nampa ID

07 Ryan Litt London ON

1 Natalie Waters West Jordan UT

2 Ed Novak Vancouver WA

2 Anthony Quintana Riverton UT

4S Kevin Schramek Fountain CO

6g Bryan Gossel Fort Collins CO

7 Adam Nelson Racing Meridian ID

8a Brad Aumen Black Creek BC

10 Austin Carter Clovis CA

12 Ron Larson Quesnel BC

12B Monty Bergener Saratoga Springs UT

14 Davey Hamilton Jr Tampa FL

14W Aaron Willison Langley BC

14A Kirk Morgan Racing

14H Kirk Morgan Racing

15 Eric Humphries Chowchilla CA

16 Rob Grice Nampa ID

16g Austyn Gossel Fort Collins CO

17 Mike Murgoitio Meridian ID

18 Shane Butler Galveston IN

21P Robbie Price Cobble Hill BC

22 DJ Lyons Nampa ID

22A Bobby Santos III Franklin MA

22L Richie Larson Prince George BC

26 Sam Pierce Racing Daleville IN

26 Sam Pierce Racing Daleville IN

27 Mike Hathaway Falcon CO

28 Colton Nelson Meridian ID

29 Jake Trainor Medway MA

33j Jeff Montgomery Langford BC

36R Ryan Burdett West Valley City UT

36J Jarett Burdett West Valley City UT

41 Tyler Roahrig Plymouth IN

45 Justin Kawahata Sanger CA

51T Tristen Spiers Boise ID

64 TJ Sneva Spokane WA

65 Levi Rose Colville WA

68 Mike Anderson Nampa ID

71 Riley Rogers Meridian ID

77 Audra Sasselli Selma CA

77 Kody Swanson Kingsburg CA

81 Casey Tillman Boise ID

83 Bryan Riddle Thonotosassa FL

86s J.J. Dutton Lutz FL

88 Jason Conn Prince George BC

91 Brian Warf Kuna ID

93 Dude Teate Leesburg FL

98 Davey Hamilton Racing

99 Cory Lockwood Nampa ID

555 Dylan Reynolds Lady lake FL

TBA Mott Bolding Motorsports

TBA Jim Waters Racing

TBA Jim Waters Racing

Open Wheel Showdown PR