Chemung Speedrome, Saturday, September 9, 2023 Event Canceled Due to Over-Saturated Grounds and Inclement Forecast

Chemung Speedrome and Race of Champions Series management has made the difficult decision to cancel the Saturday, September 9, 2023 event based on oversaturated grounds and the continuation of inclement weather predicted for Friday that would impact the event.

“The track had a storm move through last night that saturated the grounds and disrupted the facility,” stated Joe Skotnicki, Race of Champions. “There is also the prediction of inclement weather tomorrow along with conditions that are not prohibitive to drying any of the facility, which presents us with several challenges. There will be plenty of people who question this decision, however, we have been in constant contact with track management and we are in harmony to make this business decision. Our business is racing, but common sense also needs to be applied. Without the facilities or our business to present these events, there is no future. This applies to the teams as well, as they only have so many resources, therefore sometimes you have to take a step back and use logic, not your passion and emotion to make these decisions. It truly is what makes them so challenging.”

Skotnicki continued, “Making this decision early enables everyone to make other plans. With other tracks and series racing our group of competitors have an opportunity to travel elsewhere.”

The next event for the Race of Champions family of Series is next weekend at Lake Erie Speedway in Northeast, Pennsylvania, with the running of the Race of Champions Weekend concluding with the Lucas Oil Race of Champions 250 on Sunday, September 17.

The Race of Champions is a sanctioning body presenting Modified and Stock Car racing on asphalt and dirt surfaces throughout the Northeast, with events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey with primary marketing partners Hoosier Racing Tire, VP Racing Fuels, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV, MAVTV Plus, Airport Collision, Rocket Performance, Waddell Communications, Image X Design, Sherwood Racing Wheels, DirtTrackDigest.com and Speed Sport. The 72nd and 73rd annual Race of Champions weekend will take place in 2023 at Lake Erie Speedway in North East, Pennsylvania and is the second longest consecutive auto-racing event in North America, second only to the Indianapolis 500.

ROC Mods PR