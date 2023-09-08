ASA STARS National Tour Brings ASA Brand Back to Toledo Speedway

When the ASA STARS National Tour invades Toledo Speedway for the Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott on September 16, it will mark the return of the ASA brand to the Northwest Ohio half-mile oval for the first time in 22 years.

The original American Speed Association sanctioned a total of 16 National Tour events at the venerable speedway located in the city of Toledo, near the Ohio/Michigan state line. ASA founder Rex Robbins and ARCA Founder and Toledo Speedway owner/promoter John Marcum forged both a business relationship and a personal friendship during Stock Car racing’s formative years, which would see the two co-exist with touring stock car series for several decades.

Some of the biggest names in ASA history found success at the track.

Scott Hansen, considered by most the best ASA driver to never win a championship, found victory lane at Toledo on three occasions (1991, 1994 and 1996). Seven-time ASA National champion Mike Eddy was a two time winner at Toledo in 1981 and again in 1995. Three-time ASA National champion Butch Miller was victorious in 1994.

Other ASA National champions who won at Toledo included Rusty Wallace, who won at Toledo on his way to the 1983 ASA National Championship; ASA’s all-time victory leader Bob Senneker was victorious in 1992; 1993 Champion Johnny Benson won during his championship season; Bryan Reffner won in 1995 on the way to his only ASA Title; ’99 ASA Champ Tim Sauter won in 2000 and his brother Johnny Sauter was victorious during his 2001 championship season.

Joey Clanton rounded out the list of ASA Champions who won at Toledo, earning the victory in the National Tour’s final visit on August 11, 2002.

ASA History at Toledo Speedway

May 20, 1979 – Ricky Knotts

May 30, 1981 – Mike Eddy

August 14, 1982 – Joe Ruttman

June 4, 1983 – Rusty Wallace

October 20, 1991 – Scott Hansen

October 4, 1992 – Bob Senneker

October 3, 1993 – Johnny Benson, Jr.

May 15, 1994 – Butch Miller

October 2, 1994 – Scott Hansen

May 7, 1995 – Mike Eddy

October 1, 1995 – Bryan Reffner

May 5, 1996 – Scott Hansen

September 29, 1996 – Brad Loney

August 1, 2000 – Tim Sauter

July 1, 2001 – Johnny Sauter

August 11, 2002 – Joey Clanton

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Toledo Speedway on Saturday, September 16 for the Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott. Tickets are on sale now at toledospeedway.com/ glasscity200tickets.

The Glass City 200 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA/CRA Super Series, the fifth race of the CRA season. Gio Ruggiero leads the ASA/CRA Super Series points standings over Logan Bearden.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Gandrud Auto Group 250 on Tuesday, August 1.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR