Andretti Autosport rebrands; Rosenqvist leaves McLaren

Andretti Autosport is a prominent auto racing team based in the United States. The team was founded by former racing driver Michael Andretti and has its headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The organisation has a rich history and achieved considerable success under the brand Andretti Autosport but has decided to rebrand to Andretti Global for 2024. Former racing star Michael Andretti and Dan Towriss, CEO and president of financial services firm Group 1001, manage the company.

They decided to rebrand in preparation for future cooperation with General Motors in Formula 1 (F1). Andretti currently competes in eight different motorsports on six continents.

‘The rebranding project to the new Andretti Global name will unite all aspects of the organisation under a single identity, more closely aligning with the team's already established legacy’, the team says. It has also been decided to switch out the current Andretti Autosport logo for the Andretti Global logo.

Andretti Autosport competes in Formula E and Extreme E in addition to the IndyCar Series, Indy NXT, and IMSA SportsCar Championship in the United States. The team also participates in the Mexican Super Copa series and has an ownership share in the Australian Supercars and Walkinshaw Andretti United.

‘I'm pleased with the results achieved by Andretti Autosport and the many happy times we've shared. I look forward to our future with the same level of optimism as the team experienced in the past’, Andretti remarked.

Andretti also addressed the worries of fans and assured them that the organisation decided to rebrand as they aim to expand and build a global racing institution through the new brand. ‘Our goal is to be ingrained in the culture of our fans, teams and partners. This rebrand is a major milestone in our team’s journey, but we are only getting started,’ he added.

Rosenqvist leaves McLaren

After two years of waiting, Felix Rosenqvist is finally leaving Arrow McLaren Racing for Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) in 2024. The Swedish driver will replace Simon Pagenaud who has been out of action since July 2023 due to concussion-like symptoms from a crash at Mid-Ohio.

On the other hand, Tom Blomqvist, a standout in the Shank sports car series will replace Helio Castroneves in the MSR lineup, giving the team a fresh new approach. Rosenqvist's two years of uncertainty at McLaren came to an end with the announcement of his multiyear contract with MSR on September 5, 2023.

In 2022, McLaren tried to replace Rosenqvist with Alex Palou, but Palou was contractually obligated to remain with Chip Ganassi Racing. Rosenqvist felt stuck as his career at McLaren was always on pause while the Palou dispute was being arbitrated.

Although it was determined that Palou would not be joining McLaren until 2024, Rosenqvist still had a chance if the team decided to expand to four cars. McLaren intended to make his decision in July 2023, but with open places in the IndyCar Series, Rosenqvist couldn't wait.

It was a surprise to many that he had already agreed to relocate to Shank when Palou's lawyers broke the news to McLaren that the Spanish driver wouldn't be joining the team in 2024. After Rosenqvist's second-place finish at Portland International Raceway on September 2, 2023, McLaren now had to recruit a new driver to replace the Swedish driver.

‘I'm super pumped to start the new chapter of my IndyCar career with MSR. This is a fantastic chance for both me and MSR to grow and advance. I'm also looking forward to reuniting with my old colleague Tom. I'm ready to get into our new season of collaboration’, Rosenqvist said.

In response to Rosenqvist’s enthusiasm, co-owner of MSR, Mike Shank has also expressed their excitement to welcome the Swedish driver on the team. ‘We are thrilled to have Felix join the team and to have finalised our plans for the 2024 IndyCar season. We've had Felix on our radar for a while, and this year seemed like the perfect time to make it happen’, Mike Shank stated.

Rosenqvist’s McLaren career and his future in MSR

Felix Rosenqvist's McLaren career started strong when he won Rookie of the Year in 2019 and scored his first IndyCar win in 2020. However, fans have noted that he mainly struggled for consistency in recent years which now led to his move to MSR.

With Rosenqvist's struggles, he was not that popular among punters. Although it's still too early to say whether Rosenqvist's move to MSR will be a success, it's a well-known fact that the team has a good track record of young drivers.