AM Racing | Christian Rose Kansas Speedway September ARCA Preview

Entering The Home Stretch: AM Racing returned to the ARCA Menards Series full-time in 2023 with Automobile Racing of America (ARCA) Rookie of the Year candidate Christian Rose behind the wheel of the team’s No. 32 Ford Mustang.

The 2023 ARCA Menards Series will mark the first time that AM Racing has competed full-time in the NASCAR-owned development series since Gus Dean drove for the organization during the 2018 season.

The Sioux Chief Fast Track 150 at Kansas Speedway signifies the continuance of the homestretch of the 2023 season with just four races remaining in the ARCA Menards Series season.

Meet Christian Rose: Rose, a former Division 1 baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore has traded the glove and bat in for a steering wheel and helmet and has set achievable goals for his first full season of stock car competition aboard the team’s flagship No. 32 Ford Mustang.

Rose joins the Statesville, N.C.-based team on the heels of a limited ARCA schedule in 2022 competing in a series of races on ARCA’s platform with Cook Racing Technologies which was highlighted by a career-best seventh-place finish at Kansas Speedway last October.

Additionally, Rose earned two additional top-10 finishes at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway and Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway respectively.

Glad To Have You: To help steer Christian Rose and the AM Racing team towards a championship in 2023, the organization has recruited Ryan “Pickle” London to serve as crew chief of the No. 32 Ford Mustang this season.

London, a long-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series crew chief returns to AM Racing after spending the 2020 season with the team’s Truck Series program as the truck chief.

London has plenty of experience as a leader in the ARCA Menards Series, including guiding drivers Tom Hessert and Frank Kimmel to poles and leading Grant Enfinger to victories at Berlin (Mich.) Raceway and DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds in 2014.

In addition to the two wins as crew chief, the winning NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series crew chief has numerous ARCA top-fives and top-10 efforts to his credit.

Partner Support: The Department of West Virginia Tourism will serve as the primary marketing partner on Rose’s No. 32 Ford Mustang in Friday night’s Sioux Chief Fast Track 150.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and a top state to live, work and retire.

Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America’s newest national park and 45 state parks and forests.

In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

This weekend at Kansas, Rose and the AM Racing team will showcase their breathtaking Department of West Virginia Tourism summer paint scheme beaming the adventures that await with a tour of West Virginia for the final time in 2023.

On June 20, 2023, the state of West Virginia celebrated its 160th birthday!

Secured Partnership: In addition to the Department of West Virginia Tourism, Secure Testing Services (STS) will serve as a major associate marketing partner for the 17th of 20 races on the 2023 ARCA Menards Series tour.

Secure Testing Services LLC. is a nationwide leader in on-site drug testing located in Richmond, Virginia.

Quite simply, STS provides customized assistance to your organization’s Human Resources and Safety teams in achieving their compliance goals.

AM Minute: Last weekend was another busy summer weekend for AM Racing.

In addition to the ARCA Menards Series team being in action at the DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds, AM Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series team was also roaring to life on Saturday afternoon at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

After qualifying his No. 25 AM Technical Solutions Ford Mustang 18th – the AM Racing team struggled with the balance of their race car throughout the 148-lap race leaving driver Brett Moffitt with a frustrating 25th-place finish at the checkered flag.

To The Point(s): Entering Kansas, Rose is fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings, 157 markers in the arrears to championship leader Jesse Love with four races remaining.

Just eight points separate Rose from third in the championship standings currently occupied by Frankie Muniz

He sits 29 points behind second place in the championship standings occupied by Andrés Pérez de Lara.

Rose is the series leader in most laps completed in 2023 at 1,752 of 1,824 at 96.1 percent overall.

AM Racing stands a respectable seventh in the ARCA Menards Series championship owner standings.

Thanks For Your Support: With 80 percent of the season complete, AM Racing and Christian Rose would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AIRBOX Air Purifier, Black Draft Farm & Distillery, Disability Opportunity Fund, Drillbrush, Extreme Family Fitness, Flying Circle, Lopez Team, Mountaineer Rub, Mobil 1, Whitetail Smokeless and Warwood Tool.

Christian Rose ARCA Kansas Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Sioux Chief Fast Track 150 at Kansas Speedway will mark Rose’s third ARCA Menards Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway.

In his two previous starts, Rose has delivered two top-10 finishes, including a career-best seventh-place outing last fall.

Earlier this year, Rose overcame a series of obstacles to earn his first top-10 finish of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season with a ninth-place showing in the Dawn 150.

Overall, he has both an average starting and finishing position of 8.0 and has completed 204 of the 205 laps for a 99.5 percent lap completion.

Christian Rose ARCA National Series Stats: In 24 career ARCA National Series starts, Rose has earned 10 top-10 finishes highlighted by a career-best seventh-place finish five times, most recently at the DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds in September 2023. Additionally, Rose has showcased 15 top-20 finishes overall since 2022.

Southern Illinois 100 | The DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds Race Recap: In the most recent ARCA Menards Series race at The DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds, Rose and the AM Racing team chased their ninth top-10 finish of the season together.

Embracing his DuQuoin debut and tackling a dirt track for the second time in his ARCA Menards Series, Rose kept a steady pace from a solid practice session and a seventh-place qualifying run aboard No. 32 Department of West Virginia Tourism | Secure Testing Services LLC. Ford Mustang.

Throughout the race, Rose maintained a solid top-10 place and stayed out of the late race carnage to finish seventh – matching his career-best ARCA Menards Series finish for the fourth time this year.

Overall, it was Rose’s ninth top-10 finish of 2023 and his 13th top-12 since Kansas Speedway in May 2023 for the Statesville, N.C.-based team.

Show Your Support: AM Racing and Christian Rose are proud to announce that official team 2023 apparel is available by visiting Christian Rose’s website.

You can show your support for Christian Rose and the No. 32 AM Racing team by purchasing an official West Virginia Tourism tee-shirt, as well as a team cap representing West Virginia Tourism, Secure Testing Services and Disability Opportunity Fund.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and Twitter (@CRoseRacing).