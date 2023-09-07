Senneker’s Bluebird #84 Returns to Toledo

The famous Senneker Bluebird 84 is expected to be placed on display as a part of the festivities at the 35th running of the Glass City 200 at Toledo Speedway, Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott!

Senneker is the winningest driver in ASA history, with 85 victories over the course of his career. He is one of the most popular drivers in Michigan motorsports history, capturing state-wide fan support over his decades of competition in the Great Lakes state.

The Bluebird that will be on display ran during the 1979 ASA National Tour season, including a race at Toledo Speedway back on May 20th, 1979, and a win at the Buckeye 300 at Queen City Speedway outside of Cincinnati.

Bob Senneker competed in this blue 84 car over the course of the 1979 season, racking up wins across the midwest in his familiar colors.

Senneker’s history at Toledo Speedway is as victorious and storied as nearly any driver to pass through its gates through history. Senneker took three Glass City 200 wins over the decade of the 1970’s.

In 1970, Senneker won the Glass City 200 for the first time in dominating fashion, cementing his name in the history books of the long-time event.

The third running of the Glass City 200 at Toledo Speedway saw Senneker zip to victory in the 200 lap event. Driving one of the famous “bluebird” Chevelles that Bob became known for, he beat 1969 winner Joe Ruttman by 2 laps.

In 1971, Senneker would follow up and become the first driver to ever take back-to-back Glass City 200 wins.

Senneker would lead the final 97 laps of the feature taking the win by a lap over Joy Fair in second place.

Detroit Free Press, Monday September 27, 1971

After a runner-up performance in 1974 and a top ten in 1975, Senneker would return to the top step of Toledo’s biggest race with a dramatic win in the 1977 Glass City 200.

He was on his way to the win in the first 100-lap race of the night, before disaster struck on the final lap. Bill Daniels blew a motor on the final lap, Senneker spun in the oil, and Ed Cooper would take the first checkered flag of the night.

Senneker came back and led all 100 laps in the second race to take the second 100-lap win and overall win.

Cooper was second and Joy Fair and Randy Sweet tied for third.

Senneker would become the first three-time winner of the Glass City 200, and the last to win the Glass City 200 before its 21 year hiatus between 1978 and 1998

The Republican, Thursday July 21, 1977

Senneker was a defining driver of the earliest era of the Glass City 200, setting in stone the prestige of this event, and what it means to be a victor at Toledo Speedway.

While his wins came in unique fashions, a tied thread comes from the color of the car, and the number on the door. Every Glass City 200 win he took came in a blue #84 car.

Senneker won in a wide range of disciplines, including the ASA Challenge Series, the Iceman 1000 series, the ARCA Menards Series, and other disciplines of motorsport. Senneker is a member of the Michigan Motorsports Hall of Fame, inducted in 1988.

He even toured a stint in the NASCAR Cup Series, including a run in the 1968 Daytona 500. He would finish 13th in the Great American Race, just one spot behind AJ Foyt.

He is the second winningest late model driver in Toledo Speedway history, picking up 33 late model wins at Toledo over a long career in the midwest.

The Senneker surname has, over time, grown to become an illustrious name around the motorsports community. In 2012, Terry Senneker Jr would win the 2012 Glass City 200 after taking the lead with just four laps to go, putting a second Senneker in Monroe Asphalt Winners Circle and entering the Senneker name into history.

Very few drivers have such a history in the Glass City 200, as well as the ASA National Tour. It is only fitting to take a look at the Bluebird, as a new era begins at Toledo Speedway.

As the ASA National Tour returns to Toledo Speedway on Saturday September 16th, stay tuned to ToledoSpeedway.com for more information on this huge night of racing!

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR