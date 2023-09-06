TOMORROW: NASCAR Driver and Model Toni Breidinger To Work Pre-Race Shift at Raising Cane’s in Liberty

Before NASCAR driver and Victoria’s Secret model Toni Breidinger contends in NASCAR’s ARCA race at Kansas Speedway on Friday, the driver and Caniac will make a pit stop at Raising Cane’s in Liberty to show off her speed and skills in the Cane’s Drive-Thru.

From 4 - 5 p.m. CT on Thursday, Breidinger will bring an “all gas, no brakes'' attitude to her “shift” as she serves fans and ensures Kansas City Caniacs get their hot, fresh Chicken Fingers as quickly and efficiently as possible. Breidinger’s No.55 Raising Cane's Toyota Camry, complete with Raising Cane’s logo on the front hood and ONE LOVE® decal down the side, will also take a lap in the Drive-Thru and will be stationed at the Restaurant for the duration of Breidinger’s shift.

Raising Cane’s is a proud associate sponsor of the Toni Breidinger racing team and is the team’s primary sponsor for the ARCA race at Kansas Motor Speedway. NARCAR's ARCA race at Kansas Speedway on September 8th is scheduled to take the green flag at 6:00 p.m. ET on FS1.

DETAILS

WHAT: Toni Breidinger to work pre-race “shift” at Raising Cane’s in Liberty

WHEN: Thursday, September 7, 4 - 5 p.m. CT

WHERE: Rte 291, Liberty, MO 64068

