Female-owned Redding-based businesses to sponsor Rico Abreu at Gold Cup

Two Northern California-based businesses owned by female entrepreneurs will team up with Rico Abreu Racing for the Gold Cup at Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway this weekend. O2 Employment Services and PepperJack Kennels will adorn Abreu’s No. 24 World of Outlaws Sprint Car in Friday’s preliminary night and Saturday’s championship night, with the feature event paying $25,000 to win. Over 60-Winged Sprint Cars have entered to compete at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds quarter-mile dirt track.

Redding-based O2 Employment Services is owned by Heidi Corrigan and offers employee relations, payroll services and employee benefits, temporary and long-term staff, recruitment, and much more.

"O2 Employment Services is thrilled to join forces with Rico, the world-class World of Outlaws contender, as we rev up for the ultimate championship in the employment industry. Just as Rico conquers the racetrack, we conquer the challenges of staffing, worker's comp, benefits, HR, and payroll. Together, we're unstoppable, accelerating towards success with passion, precision, and teamwork!" stated Heidi Corrigan

PepperJack Kennels is owned by Misty Melo who is originally from Redding and now splits time in California & Wisconsin, providing professional retriever training and breeding for both field trials and gun dogs from its world-class facilities in both states.

“We are very excited to team up with O2 Employment Services and be part of this crown jewel event with Rico and his team. Rico is such a great person off the track and on the track - he is one of the best talents out there! I am very much looking forward to coming home for this event,” Melo said.

Abreu has had an outstanding 2023 season across North America, scoring 11 victories. Abreu notably starred at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway this season with wins at #LetsRaceTwo in May with the World of Outlaws before claiming an opening night win at the Eldora Million in July. Abreu has also won twice with the High Limit Sprint Car Series. The 31-year-old from St. Helena most recently competed at Skagit Speedway with the World of Outlaws, winning the Friday night feature.

“I’m extremely thankful for this opportunity to partner with Heidi and Misty. The Gold Cup is an incredible event where I’m confident we can drive awareness to both O2 Employment and PepperJack Kennels. I look forward to seeing everyone next Friday and Saturday at the races,” Abreu said.

The two-time Gold Cup winner is looking to return to Silver Dollar Speedway victory lane for the first time since triumphing at the 2018 edition.

Both O2 Employment Services and PepperJack Kennels will have employees, customers, and guests in attendance to root on Abreu.

Abreu will also participate in Wednesday’s Sprint Car Challenge Tour race to lift the lid on the 69th Gold Cup Race of Champions with a $6900 to win feature.

You can learn more about O2 Employment Services at www.O2EmploymentServices.com For more information about PepperJack Kennels, visit www.PepperJackKennels.com

Rico Aberu PR