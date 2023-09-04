Brody Roa Heads to Texas and Arkansas for This Week’s Usac National Sprint Car Series Races

Ten weeks out of the cockpit in the middle of summer is a lot of time off for any race driver including current USAC/CRA point leader Brody Roa. That was how long it was going to be if Roa waited around for the next series race at Perris Auto Speedway on September 23rd. So, the veteran driver and Inland Rigging team owners Tom and Christy Dunkel have decided to scratch his competitive itch by heading to the USAC National Series races at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas this Thursday, September 7th, and the Texarkana 67 Speedway in Texarkana, Arkansas on Friday, and Saturday September 8th and 9th.

Brody Roa and the Inland Rigging #17R are headed to Texas and Arkansas. Doug Allen photo.

The last time Roa was on the track was at a USAC/CRA race at Perris on July 15th. On that night he won his third series main event in a row. That gave him eight wins in the first 13 USAC/CRA races of the year. In addition, in those 13 races, he has three second-place results and has only finished out of the top five one time. He has parlayed those finishes into a 151-point lead in the championship standings with only five races remaining this year.

The layoff slowing Roa’s current hot streak was not scheduled to be this long. In fact, there were four races on the original schedule between August 12th through September 9th. However, all of them were canceled. The Santa Maria Raceway has been shuttered all season long, and USAC/CRA races on the 59-year-old 1/3 mile on August 12th and September 9th were voided. A track for an August 26th TBA was never found. Lastly, the remnants of Hurricane Hillary forced the cancellation of the August 19th race at Perris.

While the break in the schedule would not normally be well received, especially for a driver on a hot streak, it could not have come at a better time for Roa. Six weeks ago he and his wife Tailor welcomed their second daughter, Rylee Ann, into the world. The proud dad was more than occupied with helping with the new arrival and her two-year-old big sister, Addison Leanne.

“It (the break in the schedule) really came at the right time,” Roa confirmed. “The little one is six weeks old now and we have not had a race since she has been here. I got to spend a lot of time here (home) with everybody.”

While Roa is excited to take on a couple of new tracks, he is somewhat sad to see the Santa Maria shows disappear. Over the past three or four seasons he has been the driver to beat at the Santa Barbara County oval.

“I have been really bummed about Santa Maria canceling all of these races,” Roa lamented. “When I first started running sprint cars, I hated the place. It was always so rough it really did not fit my style. The last six or seven years it has really come around. It has been really good to us. We kind of got word that Santa Maria was not looking good (for September 9th). Tom (car owner Tom Dunkel) wanted to go racing and he said, ‘I will tow your trailer out to Texas, let's do it.’”

Devils Bowl is a famous racetrack that Roa has never raced on but is familiar with it from watching streamed races online. However, he had never even heard of Texarkana 67 before last week.

“I have watched races from there (Devil’s Bowl) for a while,” Roa said. “The midget team I drove for (at the Chili Bowl), Kevin Ramey, I think he is the winningest driver there. It is a cool joint to go to with the history of it and how long it has been around. Just from watching it on video, it kind of looks like the size of Calistoga. Characteristically, it always looks smooth and slick and it does not have a wall, so I don’t know if there is anything right now that I can compare it to. After Devils Bowl, we are headed to Texarkana 67 Speedway. That place I really do not have any knowledge on. I don’t even know how big it is. I looked it up on Google Earth and it looks like there is a pile of dirt on turn three. I don’t even know how long it has been there as this is the first time I have heard of it.”

“No, no,” Roa laughed when asked if he would check out the tracks on a simulator. “The only one I had, I did not really use it as a practice tool. I am not really a simulator guy.”

In addition to all of his regular sponsors, Roa has one of his Chili Bowl Nationals sponsors on board for the three races.

“Ever since the first time I ran the Chili Bowl with Kevin Ramey and Taylor Courtney, Jambo Barbeques was a big part of that deal,” the 2019 USAC Southwest Series champion stated. They have all become similar to a Texas family to us. When we decided to go on this trip I called them and talked a bit. To be honest, I had not talked to them in a while. I said we are looking for a little bit of help getting there as traveling there is not cheap. They said they would help. We appreciate it as everything we get goes a long way.”

In addition, Roa has a t-shirt sale going on to help with expenses for the trip.