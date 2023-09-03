Majeski Scores Another Big Pay Day in the Jim Sauter Classic 200 at Dells

Five-time ASA Midwest Tour champion has won big money races all across the United States.

On Saturday night, he collected another $15,555 by winning the Jim Sauter Classic 200 at Dells Raceway Park in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.

“What a great car,” Majeski said in victory lane. “This is our Snowball Derby winning car. We built it in 2018 and only has about eight races on it in five or six years. This car is owned by Brad Mannstadt, longtime team owner. A lot of people put it their time and effort to make this deal work. It’s fun to come back home and take a little break from the truck stuff and drive fast late models, it’s fun.”

It was not an easy road to victory for Majeski, who is currently battling the in playoff round in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

On lap 28, while battling for fifth, Majeski and Luke Fenhaus made contact in turn three causing Majeski to spin. Both were sent to the rear for their involvement in the incident.

Up front, Riley Stenjem had the early lead until lap 52 when Tristan Swanson got by the Utica, Wisconsin driver for the top spot.

Fenhaus continued to have a frustrating night as he had a tire go down on lap 63, to bring out a caution. Fenhaus went to the pits to get a fresh tire.

Swanson continued to lead until fast qualifier Max Kahler moved up from his 13th starting spot to take over the lead.

By lap 98, Majeski worked his way up to the fourth spot.

Another caution flew on lap 108 when Ryan Farrell came to a stop at the exit of turn two. During this caution, the entire field, with the exception of Fenhaus, came to pit road for tires and fuel.

On the restart on lap 118, Fenhaus became the new leader and held off an early challenge from Kahler for the lead.

Majeski continued his charge to the front as he got past Kahler for second with 50 laps to go in the race. Two laps later, Majeski got to the inside of Fenhaus and took over the top spot on lap 153.

Majeski would pull away from Fenhaus in the late going and go on to another big Super Late Model pay day.

Fenhaus was second while Kahler got by John DeAngelis with eight laps to go to finish third.

“We had a rough day really,” Fenhaus said after the race. “I thought I was inside the 91 and that didn’t help. Then we blew the right front and knew something was wrong, and just couldn’t move for a while. About 10 laps after we got the new tires on the right side, then the left front was picking up pretty bad and I think we had another bad left front shock. But all around a good day as we got back to second. It’s tough coming up short, but appreciate all of the guys and sponsors behind me.”

Kahler posted his second podium in a row in the ASA Midwest Tour.

“We had a pretty fun time coming through the field in the first half,” Kahler exclaimed. “At the break, we took tires and it got a little tight and took a little bit too long to come through. The 91 got by me and we got behind the ball then and thought we had a second place car. It’s unfortunate but we will learn and come back stronger.”

DeAngelis finished fourth with Swanson rounding out the top five.

Current ASAMT point leader Gabe Sommers was sixth with Mike Lichtfeld in seventh. Justin Mondeik was eighth. Current Rookie of the Year leader Bryan Syer-Keske was ninth and Levon Van Der Geest was tenth.

Mondeik won the odd heat while Syer-Keske holds off Majeski for the second spot.

Matthew Henderson won the even heat with Riley Stenjem in second and Barrett Polhemus in third.

Harley Jankowski holds off James Storey to win the qualifier heat.

Kahler beat out DeAngelis for fast time by 0.018 seconds.

The ASA Midwest Tour will be in action on Saturday, September 23rd at Elko Speedway in Elko, MN for the Thunderstruck 93. The Tour will return to the 1/3-mile oval since it’s last visit on September 23, 2017. Tickets are on sale now at midwesttour.racing.

You can watch a replay of tonight’s event at midwesttour.tv.

