Braden Chiaramonte Turns in Another Good Performance at Silver Dollar Speedway

Southern California teenager Braden Chiaramonte turned in another impressive performance when he finished 10th in the winged 360 sprint car Tyler Wolfe Memorial race at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California. It was only his sixth winged 360 race of the 2023 campaign and his first race at Silver Dollar since placing eighth in the Fall Nationals on October 1st last year.

A stacked field of 49 other entries greeted Chiaramonte and his team when they arrived at the historic track that opened 61 years ago. The 16-year-old was fast right out of the box when he qualified 13th fastest of the 50 cars with a time of 12.079. That placed him on the outside of row one for the second heat race. The El Cajon, California resident stayed in second the entire distance. At the checkers, he was more than half a straightaway ahead of the third-place driver.

The teen was coming from the 10th-place spot in the main event. Through the early stages of the exciting race on the famous quarter-mile clay oval, Chiaramonte rolled the bottom and stayed around the 12th position. However, late in the going he steered his pretty #73B forward and finished in the 10th spot.

Initial plans had Chiaramonte competing at the Placerville Speedway the night after his impressive run at Silver Dollar. However, there was an issue with his engine. The team decided to play it safe and not risk further damage and returned to its San Diego County headquarters.

After taking this weekend off, Chiaramonte will be hard at it in micros for the next two months. On Labor Day Monday, the team will set off for Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex for the POWRi-sanctioned Keith Kunz Motorsports Challenge that will begin with practice on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be preliminaries. The three-day program will conclude with a $10,000.00 to win main event on Saturday.

After racing in the “Show Me State,” Chiaramonte and the team will look ahead to the Lil Texas Speedway in Fort Worth for the three-night Micro Mania. The second annual running of the race will take place on September 21st, 22nd, and 23rd. The winner of the main event on the 23rd will take home $10,000.00.

When the Texas affair is over, Chiaramonte and the team will look ahead to the “Richest Weekend In Micro Racing,” the Dirt2Media Deuces Wild Shootout on September 28th, 29th, and 30th at Indiana’s US24 Raceway. For Stock Non-Wing and Winged A Class Micros, the preliminary main events in each class will pay $1,222.22 each night. At the finale on Saturday, the winner in each class will pocket a cool $12,222.22.

The ambitious team will continue to zig-zag its way across the country when it heads back to the “Golden State” for the annual Cal Cup at the Lemoore Jet Bowl on October 12th, 13th, and 14th. It will turn right around and make the 1,543-mile jaunt to Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Port City Raceway for the finals of the 5th Annual Keith Kunz Giveback Classic on the third weekend in October.

Chiaramonte would like to thank all his sponsors who have made his racing efforts possible. RTL Traffic Control, AM Ortega, Hyper Racing, King Racing Products, Tiner-Hirst Enterprises, and Keizer Wheels.

Chiaramonte and his team are in the midst of a busy racing season.

