Frankie Muniz and Rette Jones Racing Down to Get Dirty Again in DuQuoin

Despite a frustrating 12th-place finish at The Milwaukee Mile last Sunday, Muniz and his Mark Rette-led team trek to the DuQuoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds, site of Sunday night’s Southern Illinois 100, hungry for another top-five finish.

Sunday’s final dirt track race of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series also offers an opportunity for Muniz, the former television actor turned professional race car driver, to showcase what he learned in mid-August at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, where Muniz wheeled his No. 30 Ford Performance Ford Fusion to a seventh-place effort after starting 11th.

“I’m feeling much better about DuQuoin this weekend,” said Muniz with a smile. “I learned a lot at Springfield, honestly. I wasn’t perfect to start the race – but throughout the race, Mark (Rette crew chief) made reasonable adjustments, my comfort level improved, and we made steady progress to finish seventh.

“I firmly believe I can go to DuQuoin, apply what I learned, and contend for a top-five finish on Sunday night.”

Even though Muniz has had to battle some race gremlins since finishing fifth at Michigan International Speedway in August, the Phoenix, Ariz. native is confident his Rette Jones Racing team can emerge from the recent hiccups and produce some strong results over the final month of the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season.

“Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Watkins Glen and even last weekend at The Milwaukee Mile presented its challenges. However, I am proud of our Rette Jones Racing team for overcoming those obstacles and trying to keep our 2023 season on track.

“Undoubtedly, we can finish in the top five at DuQuoin, Kansas, Bristol, Salem and Toledo. We are focused on controlling what we can control and hope the rest will play into our hands.

“I would be stoked if we can end the year with a win and believe we are going to do everything in our power to achieve that goal, but our focus is to go out there and do our jobs and end the season on a high note.”