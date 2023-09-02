Fabrizio Armetta scores his fifth Challenger Trophy win at Most

Fabrizio Armetta continues to hold first place in the Challenger Trophy in the 2023 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. The owner of The Club Motorsport took the lead in the classification for elite amateur in EuroNASCAR PRO in the UK in June and extended his advantage ever since. In the NASCAR GP Czech Republic, he scored his fifth Challenger Trophy victory of the season on Round 8 despite having to start the race from the pits due to issues with his #55 Chevrolet Camaro.



By grabbing the win, the Italian tied Henri Tuomaala on top of the all-time winners list with 20 victories each. Armetta now leads his teammate Riccardo Romagnoli by 38 points at the top of the special classification’s leaderboard.



Armetta was the only Challenger Trophy contender to qualify for the Superpole shootout thanks to his impressive Qualifying performance, but he was hit with a 10-place grid penalty due to his Vallelunga incident with Dario Caso. He was poised to finish on the Challenger Trophy podium, but he retired with just two laps to go. Issues with his car forced him to start Round 8 from the pits, but that gave him time to put slick Hoosier tires on his Camaro. The decision proved to be really beneficial: Over the course of the 17-lap race, Armetta gained 13 positions to finish in seventh overall, cementing his position as the leader of the special classification.



Teammate Romagnoli and fellow countryman Max Lanza continue to be Armetta's closest chasers. Both Italians scored important points by finishing on the Challenger Trophy podium. Romagnoli finished just one position behind Thomas Toffel in Round 7, while Lanza had to limit damage when an early contact damaged his #88 CAAL Racing Chevrolet Camaro. On the following day, Lanza chose slick tires and that was the key for him to finish in second place on the special classification’s podium. Romagnoli completed the top-3 in Round 8 despite a spin on lap 7.



Swiss debutant Toffel moved up two positions in the standings after he claimed his first victory in the Challenger Trophy. He was 19th fastest in Qualification, which was held in wet conditions. However, he had plenty of speed in the slick tires and the track dried up sufficiently for the race. With the conditions in his favor, the Race Art Technology driver masterfully carved his way to the front. Toffel took the top spot in Challenger Trophy with his first top-10 finish of the season. He also gained four extra points for the driver with most positions gained.



Fifth in points is Advait Deodhar, who did not take part in the NASCAR GP Czech Republic. The Indian driver Sits ahead of veteran Dario Caso and rookie Alina Loibnegger, who joined Bremotion in EuroNASCAR 2 for the rounds at Most. Simone Laureti is three points ahead of Michaela Dorcikova, who was back to head EuroNASCAR's first all-female team in a decade. Kenko Miura closed out the top-10 in the Challenger Trophy ahead of Yannik Panagiotis, Cesare Balistreri, Hugo Fleury, Yevgen Sokolovskiy, Miguel Gomes and Christoph Lenz.



The action in the Challenger Trophy will resume with the NASCAR GP Germany held at Motorsport Arena Oschersleben for the first time on September 23-24. Qualifyings and all races in Germany will be broadcast live on EuroNASCAR’s YouTube channel, Motorsport.tv and various television services around the world.

NWES PR