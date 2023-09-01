INDYCAR Announces Portland Grid Penalty

INDYCAR officials have announced a six-position starting grid penalty for the No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing entry for an unapproved engine change following the Sunday, Aug. 27 race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

The team was in violation of:

Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

According to Rule 16.6 .1.2 , the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, which is the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland Sunday, Sept. 3 at Portland International Raceway.

IndyCar PR