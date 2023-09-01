Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Series Heads to Humbertsone Speedway for Season Final to Crown a Champion at Labor Day Open

The Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series concludes its season this Sunday, September 3 at the Humberstone Speedway near Port Colborne, Ontario – Canada.

Jordon Cosco of St. Catherines, Ontario was the Series most recent in the 9th Annual Pete Cosco Memorial on Sunday, August 20.

Jay Mallory of St. Catherines, Ontario currently leads the championship standings over Cody McPherson of St. Catherines, Ontario by a slim margin. Billy Bleich, Jr., of Port Robinson, Ontario and Brad Rouse of St. Catherines, Ontario are also in the championship hunt heading into Sunday’s 30-lap Labor Day Open.

Rouse is the other Series race winner. He scored a victory in the first race of the season at Ohsweken Speedway.

The race will pay $1,250-to-win on Sunday evening.

The Race of Champions Series joins a big night at Humberstone for as part of the Labor Day Open which includes Humberstone’s exciting divisional racing.

Where: New Humberstone Speedway

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023. Grandstands open at 4:30 pm. Racing at 6:30 pm

Directions: The track is located is just a short drive from Niagara Falls and St. Catherines, Ontario as well as just 20-miles from downtown Buffalo and the Peace Bridge at 1716 HWY 3 in Port Colborne, Ontario.

What: The Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series Pete Cosco Memorial 40

More Information: www.humberstonespeedway.ca (905-329-8028) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR