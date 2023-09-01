Race of Champions Family of Series to Make Final Stop at Chemung Speedrome on Saturday, September 9

The Race of Champions Family of Series is set to conclude the Chemung (N.Y.) Speedrome season as the prelude to Race of Champions Weekend at Lake Erie Speedway in Northeast, Pa.

The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified; Race of Champions Super Stock and Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series will compete in a special event at Chemung Speedrome that will conclude the season at “The Drome”.

“Chemung is a technical track,” stated Shawn Nye of Lancaster, N.Y., Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series competitor, who won the last Series event on July 15. “You have to be up on the wheel from the start and just keep working. It takes a lot to be successful there and we are looking forward to the race next weekend.”

Nye is in a championship battle with Trevor Catalano of Ontario, N.Y.

Tommy Baron of Ontario, N.Y., and Joe Mancuso of Buffalo, N.Y., lead the Race of Champions Super Stock Series to Chemung while local Chemung racer Nick Robinson of Waverly, N.Y., will be trying to catch Trisha Connolly of Palmerton, Pa., for the lead in the Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series chase.

The Race of Champions Late Model Series has been removed from the racing schedule for the date.

Practice for the Race of Champions Series will begin at 1:00pm with racing action to begin at 2:00pm.

What: Chemung Finale (Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series, Race of Champions Super Stock Series; Race of Champions FOAR Score Four Cylinder Dash Series)

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Where: Chemung Speedrome

Directions: The track is located at 605 Wyncoop Creek Road, Chemung, NY 14825, Exit 59 off of Interstate 86 (12 miles East of Elmira, N.Y., 45 miles West of Binghamton, N.Y., and 45 miles South East of Watkins Glen, N.Y.)

More Information: www.chemungspeedome.net (Track Phone: 607.529.9998) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR