Tommy Dunkel Returns to Sprint Car Action This Saturday Night at the Ventura Raceway

After a prolonged time off due to a quirky schedule, a closed track, and because of inclement weather, Tommy Dunkel will be back in the cockpit of his immaculate Inland Rigging #17A this Saturday night in the VRA race at the Ventura Raceway. It will be his first time racing since he recorded an impressive eighth-place finish in the July 15th USAC/CRA race at Perris Auto Speedway.

Dunkel’s absence from racing over the last nine weeks was none of his own doing. USAC/CRA had two races slated since his last appearance with the series. He could have made the main event in one of them and still be eligible for the series 2024 Rookie of the Year award. However, the August 9th race at the Santa Maria Raceway was canceled as the track has been shuttered all season long. One week later, he planned on racing at Perris Auto Speedway, but the incoming remnants of Hurricane Hillary put the kibosh on those hopes and the race was canceled. In addition, the Ventura Raceway has been on a two-month hiatus due to the fairgrounds hosting the X Games and August’s Ventura County Fair.

Saturday's excursion to Ventura will see Dunkel competing on the track for the fifth time in 2023. On April 8th he raised some eyebrows in the sprint car world when he led every lap he was on the track by leading both his heat and the VRA main event green to checkers. Five weeks later in the USAC West Coast Series, he was a shoo-in for a top-five finish when he was clobbered by another car and had to restart at the back. From there, with just a few laps remaining, he raced his way forward to finish 11th. On June 17th, a tangle in the USAC West Coast Series event knocked him out of the race and burdened him with a 19th-place finish. At his last outing at the famous venue where the waves of the Pacific Ocean break a stone’s throw away from the track, he came home second in the VRA main.

“I think it is just seat time,” Dunkel responded on why he has looked so good at Ventura. “Seat time and trusting my equipment. We have some really nice stuff underneath us right now. And the guys, Zac (Bozanich), Brody (Roa), Brett (Roa), and Joe (Joe Gibb). Those guys are really working hard to get me comfortable. With their years of experience, they can make any driver comfortable. Those are the real key factors.”

The top-of-the-line equipment Dunkel and teammate Brody Roa are running is Shaver Engines, DRC Chassis’, and CSI Shocks. Dunkel refers to the equipment and the guidance of USAC/CRA point leader Roa and his crew as “The Magic Sauce.” He figures he has only started about 30 sprint car races in his career. Thus, the help from the team and the equipment is a big boost to his racing endeavors.

“I have been out of the racecar way longer than I want to be,” Dunkel laughed about his nine weeks off. “We are going to do a little karting towards the end of the week just to knock the rust off. My last race was the July 15th deal at Perris. It is long overdue and we are ready to get after it. We have been doing our standard maintenance. We have been able to take the cars down just a little further than we normally do since we have been off such a long time. It has almost been like a mini off-season.”

If you want to see Dunkel in person on Saturday, make a trip of it and enjoy a day at the beach before walking a couple hundred feet to the track. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m. with racing at 5:30. Adults tickets are $18.00. Seniors 60 and over, military with ID, and students with ID get in for $15.00. Kids 12 and under are admitted free when they are accompanied by an adult. The track is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 W. Harbor Boulevard (93001). The website is http://venturaraceway.com/ and the office phone number is (805) 648-RACE.

Fans can pick up a 2023 Inland Rigging Racing Team shirt from the crew after the races or online at the Roa/Dunkel Inland Rigging team merchandise site. You can see the shirt design in the photo below. The shirts will be available in the pits or online at the following link https://bit.ly/3IDLNEZ.

As always, Brody Roa would be more than happy to jump in a race car on his weekends off from the #17R. His entire schedule is printed below. If anybody wishes to contact him about open dates, they can do so at 714-932-7994 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The team wants to thank the following sponsors for making the 2023 season possible. Inland Rigging, Dunkel Farms, United Asset Sales, Osborne Speed & Machine, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, ALR Virtual Services, Burris Racing, Caltrol, Competition Suspension, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs.

Inland Rigging Racing PR