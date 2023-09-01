Bergeron confident ahead of WeatherTech 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

This Sunday sees the penultimate race of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: the WeatherTech 200. With three Top-10 finishes in his first three races at this race track, Jean-Philippe Bergeron will undoubtedly be one of the drivers to watch.

This event promises to be one of the most competitive of the season, as since 2013, the NASCAR Pinty’s Series has offered two annual races on this 2.459-mile road course, allowing teams to gather a wealth of valuable information.

Jacombs Racing’s number 1 Ford Mustang, designed specifically for road circuits and piloted by Bergeron, demonstrated great speed while providing him with remarkable ease.

However, the weather could play a significant role. Forecasts predict high temperatures, unusual for this September race, which could make the track more slippery due to the heat. Bergeron’s team will have just one hour of practice to fine-tune the settings and guarantee their place among the fastest drivers in qualifying, which is divided into three distinct groups.

Strategies adopted during pit stops will also play a key role in the outcome of the race. It will be crucial for crew chief Ron Easton to choose the right time for pit stops during this 126-kilometer race, and to make the right decisions regarding tires and refueling.

Luck remains an essential element in motorsport: a yellow flag at the wrong moment can dash a driver’s hopes, while a well-timed yellow flag can propel him to victory. If he’s lucky, Bergeron could well finish in the Top 5.

The race will be broadcast live this Sunday, September 3 at 1 p.m. in Canada on the TSN+ app, and in the U.S. on FloRacing.

JP Bergeron PR