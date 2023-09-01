INDYCAR Fans Can Celebrate Season Champs Sept. 21 at IMS

INDYCAR fans can participate in the salute of 2023 season champions in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone at the INDYCAR Victory Lap Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Doors open for the event, hosted by NBC NTT INDYCAR SERIES announcer Leigh Diffey, at 7 p.m. ET at the Gallagher Pavilion in the Pagoda Plaza at IMS. Fans can register for free tickets at www.indycar.com/victorylap. Quantities are limited, so fans are encouraged to register promptly.

Awards will be presented to the 2023 champions in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and INDY NXT by Firestone during the program that starts at 7:30 p.m. Drivers finishing second through fifth in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES standings and the 2023 Rookie of the Year also will attend and be honored. The Manufacturers Championship trophy also will be presented.

Both series have two race weekends remaining, Sept. 1-3 at Portland International Raceway in Portland, Oregon, and Sept. 8-10 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California.

IndyCar PR