ASA Weekend Preview - 9/1/2023

Two of the three ASA regional tours will be in action over the Labor Day weekend, with one of them serving as a tune-up for an ASA STARS National Tour race later in the year.

Here’s a quick preview of the weekend ahead.

ASA Midwest Tour – Dells Raceway Park

The third-straight weekend of ASA Midwest Tour action sees the series head to Dells Raceway Park for the newest Wisconsin marquee event, the Jim Sauter Classic.

The race honoring the late Wisconsin driver and father of former ASA National Tour champion Johnny Sauter was started in 2021 after the success of the Joe Shear Classic at Dells the year before. Despite the DNF at Madison, Gabe Sommers still holds a commanding lead in the points standings over Justin Mondeik and Levon Van Der Geest.

Sommers and Rich Bickle are the two former winners of the Jim Sauter Classic. Sommers will be joined by Alive For Five points leader Luke Fenhaus, UMA Super Late Model track champion Max Kahler, and ASA STARS National Tour points leader Ty Majeski.

Racing begins at 6:00pm CT from Dells Raceway Park and can be watched on Midwesttour.tv and TrackTV.com. For more information, please visit starsnationaltour.com/midwest

ASA/CRA Super Series – Winchester Speedway

All four CRA-sanctioned series’ will converge onto Winchester Speedway for the World Stock Car Festival on Saturday and Sunday, September 2-3. The flagship ASA/CRA Super Series will take to the track for their 100-lap race on Sunday as a preview for the Winchester 400 on Sunday, October 15.

Gio Ruggiero leads the ASA/CRA Super Series standings by 71 over Logan Bearden going into his first Super Late Model appearance at the high-banked half-mile and second overall. He will be joined by team owner Donnie Wilson, who makes his first start in a year.

Saturday night’s action sees the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour for their 100-lap race, along with the Vores Compact Touring Series and Thunder Roadsters. The ASA/CRA Super Series will headline Sunday’s action with the CRA Late Model Sportsman and Street Stocks; and the Midwest Modifieds Tour.

Racing begins at 7:00pm ET Saturday night and 5:00pm Sunday from Winchester Speedway and can be watched on Racing America. For more information, please visit cra-racing.com.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR