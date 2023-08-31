NHRA releases 2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule

The 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals at historic Gainesville Raceway will open the NHRA season for the second straight year, with the highly-anticipated Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout also taking place in Gainesville. NHRA heads to In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip for the 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals on March 21-24, the first of three straight West Coast races. The thrilling return to Phoenix follows on April 5-7, moving to The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 24th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on April 12-14. Two weeks later, the second four-wide event takes place with the 14th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on April 26-28 at state-of the-art zMAX Dragway. Route 66 Raceway, one of the most popular facilities on the NHRA tour, will welcome racers and fans on May 17-19, leading into a busy month. Back-to-back races take place to open June, starting with the 11th annual New England Nationals at New England Dragway in Epping, N.H., and continuing with the 23rd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at picturesque Bristol Dragway on June 7-9. Following the to-be-announced race on June 21-23, the 18th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals will take place from Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. July will feature a trio of races, including the 35th annual Flav-R-Pac Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Seattle on July 19-21 and the 36th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals at scenic Sonoma Raceway on July 26-28. The penultimate race of the regular season is in its traditional spot at Brainerd International Raceway with the 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals on Aug. 15-18, leading into the world’s biggest drag race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. The 70th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals takes place Aug. 28-Sept. 2 as racers will try to win a Wally on drag racing’s grandest stage. The Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout will also take place during the Big Go. The stakes only continue to increase during the Countdown to the Championship, which will feature six races in the same locations as the past two seasons. That includes starting with three straight race weekends, including the 39th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway on Sept. 12-15, the 16th annual Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway on Sept. 20-22 and the annual stop in St. Louis at World Wide Technology Raceway for the 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals on Sept. 27-29. The intense, can’t-miss Countdown will then finish with the 39th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals on Oct. 10-13 at Texas Motorplex in Dallas, the second race of the season at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the 24th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals on Oct. 31-Nov. 3 and the history-making 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip on Nov. 14-17, where champions will be crowned in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle. For more ticket information, visit www.nhra.com. Details on class schedules for Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle, as well as specialty series like the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports and Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown will be announced soon. All races during the 2024 NHRA will be aired exclusively on FOX Sports, with select events on the FOX broadcast network. To view the 2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule, please visit www.nhra.com/schedule/2024. 2024 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Season Schedule March 7-10: 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla. The race will also include the Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout. March 21-24: 64th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. April 5-7: 39th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals, Phoenix April 12-14: 24th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas April 26-28: 14th annual Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte May 17-19: 24th annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago May 31-June 2: 11th annual NHRA New England Nationals, New England Dragway, Epping, N.H. June 7-9: 23rd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. June 21-23: TBA June 27-30: 18th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio July 12-14: TBA July 19-21: 35th annual Flav-R-Pac NHRA Northwest Nationals, Pacific Raceways, Seattle July 26-28: 36th annual DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. Aug. 15-18: 42nd annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. Aug. 28-Sept. 2: 70th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis. The race will also include the Pep Boys NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout. NHRA COUNTDOWN TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP Sept. 12-15: 39th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa. Sept. 20-22: 16th annual Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte. Sept. 27-29: 13th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis Oct. 10-13: 39th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Dallas Oct. 31-Nov. 3: 24th annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Nov. 14-17: 59th annual In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Pomona, Calif. For more ticket information, please visit www.nhra.com