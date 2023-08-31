Chevrolet Indycar at Portland: Team Chevy Race Advance

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING (QUOTES): Felix Rosenqvist, No. 6 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR: ”Super pumped to be back on the West Coast. Portland is a place where I've had some success in the past, so hopefully we can get another positive result here this weekend." Alexander Rossi, No. 7 Chevrolet at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR: ”After securing consecutive top-five finishes, we're definitely carrying some momentum into the penultimate race at Portland. I have a lot of good memories from this track, so while we've had our ups and downs this season, I'm looking forward to continuing the trend that we're on. It's going to be a beautiful weekend from a weather standpoint, so I hope to see a big turnout from the always knowledgeable Northwest fans." Gavin Ward, Race Director at Arrow McLaren INDYCAR: "It’s a quick turnaround as we head to the West Coast for the final two races of the season. We want to keep tallying the championship points and get Pato (O’Ward), Felix (Rosenqvist) and Alexander (Rossi) a few spots higher in the standings. The road courses will be tough fights, and we expect the field to be tight, as it always is. Let’s hit the road and race." Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 20 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing: “I am looking forward to getting back on a classic road course! I’ve been racing at Portland International Raceway since 2003 and it remains basically the same. Portland is notorious for wild starts and restarts in the first corner chicane. Hopefully, we can take advantage of those situations and have a strong, clean weekend for BITNILE.COM in the BITNILE.COM Grand Prix of Portland!” Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Chevrolet at Ed Carpenter Racing: “Happy BITNILE.COM Grand Prix race week! I am very excited, I love the race in Portland. It’s a cool track, it’s almost like a European road course I feel like. Talk about variables during a race though! The weekend last year went pretty well but the end result does not show that. This year, our sponsor BITNILE.COM is the sponsor of the race! It’s going to be a great weekend!" Santino Ferrucci, No. 14 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing: “I think it’s cool just to be out on the west coast. Portland’s fans are always super nice and very much enjoy racing. I also just enjoy this track as a driver. It’s very satisfying to run laps here.” Benjamin Pedersen, No. 55 Chevrolet at AJ Foyt Racing: "With such a short lap, the drivers can make a huge difference from the driving perspective to try to find that tenth of a second throughout the whole lap. I wouldn't be surprised to see the top six in qualifying within two or three tenths of a second, so it's super tight. The key is really just putting a lap together and understanding how it flows and really being precise with every little detail." Callum Ilott, No. 77 Chevrolet at Juncos Hollinger Racing: “I’m looking forward to going to Portland; it’s where I did my first race in INDYCAR. We’ve had a decent car there before, so it should be a race where we can make good progress and gain a positive result. “I enjoy racing on the track as there’s quite a few overtaking places. Heading over to the west coast is always a nice trip to finish the season off with.” Agustin Canapino, No. 78 Chevrolet at Juncos Hollinger Racing: “The team performed well in Portland last year, so I’m feeling really positive about our chances this weekend. “It will be a long race where anything can happen in the 110-lap distance, so I will try my best to take advantage of each outing and prepare well for Sunday.”