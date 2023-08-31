Over 30! BC39 Entries Continue to Roll in a Month Away from Raceday

Current USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget point leader Logan Seavey and top USAC Silver Crown Rookie Kaylee Bryson headline the latest batch of entries for the 2023 Driven2SaveLives BC39.

A steadily rising total of 30 cars and drivers are now set to compete in the fifth running of the event which features an extended four days of USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship racing on September 27-30 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The BC39 regularly presents the highest USAC car counts of the year. The 2022 event produced 85 entries, fifth most in the 68-year history of USAC National Midget racing. The newest look at the 2023 entry list is at the bottom of this release.

The price for a team filing an entry for the BC39 increases to $150 on Friday, September 8. The final cutoff for all BC39 entries is Monday, September 25.

Seavey (Sutter, Calif.), who finished a best of fifth in his 2019 BC39, will wheel a car for Abacus Racing. Bryson (Muskogee, Okla.) scored a seventh-place result during the 2022 race, and this year will pilot a ride for CB Industries.

CBI has also filed entries for 2023 USAC National Midget feature winner Bryant Wiedeman (Colby, Kan.), who finished 11th in the 2022 BC39. Brent Crews (Oklahoma City, Okla.), a recent ARCA Stock Car winner at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, will make his BC39 debut with CBI.

Of the latest entries, Chase McDermand (Springfield, Ill.), who stands top-10 in USAC Midget points, is entered following an 18th place run a year ago. Karter Sarff (Mason City, Ill.) also makes his return behind the wheel of the family-owned ride after scoring 20th in the latest edition of the BC39 in 2022.

Already entered for this year’s running of the BC39 are USAC Triple Crown champion Jerry Coons (Tucson, Ariz.), three-time USAC National Midget winner Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio), 2023 series winner Zach Daum (Pocahontas, Ill.), USAC national feature winner Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio), 2022 series Rookie of the Year Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.), plus two-time USAC National Midget feature winner Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.).

DRIVER REGISTRATION IS OPEN

Driver registration is now officially open for the fifth running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39. Teams can file their entry for the event at https://usacracing. ticketspice.com/2023-bc39 , where they may also purchase grandstand tickets, pit and parking passes for the event.

The price for a team filing an entry for the BC39 increases to $150 on Friday, September 8. The final cutoff for all BC39 entries is Monday, September 25.

There are three options for viewing the racing action and also having pit pass access. You can purchase a competitor pit pass only where no seat is included with limited viewing of the track.

Secondly, you can purchase a competitor pit pass with reserved seating included, which are available in the lower level of the main grandstands.

You may also purchase a grandstand seat from the IMS ticketing site with a pit pass upgrade. Competitors must enter IMS via the 16th Street tunnel.

Each entry filed will come with two VIP parking passes for inside parking at IMS, intended for driver and entrant. All others must either purchase inside parking or park outside of turns three and four of 2.5-mile paved oval track.

Spectator tickets are also available www.TheBC39.com . Spectators are to enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway via 30th Street.

The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside turn three at IMS will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson and increase awareness of and participation in the Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives.

Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021) and Buddy Kofoid (2022) have captured victories in the first four editions of the BC39.

The BC39 officially gets underway on Tuesday, September 26 with team parking at 3pm Eastern followed by a BC39 Welcome Party at 6pm at USAC Headquarters.

On track action begins Wednesday, September 27, beginning with the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 3pm Eastern. Public gates open at 4pm with cars hitting the track for practice at 7pm, followed by the incredibly exciting Stoops Pursuit feature race which will conclude the night’s racing action at 9pm. In this event, 25 cars will start and compete in five, five-lap segments. If a driver gets passed in any segment, they are eliminated.

For Thursday and Friday, September 28-29, the field will be split into two with one half of the field competing on night one and the other half competing on night two. On both nights, public gates open at 4pm Eastern with hot laps at 6pm, followed by qualifying, opening ceremonies, heat races, the C-Main, the Semi-Feature and the Feature event.

The finale, on Saturday, September 30, will have the public gates opening at 4pm and cars on track for practice at 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and the main events, starting with the D-Main, multiple C-Mains, Semi-Feature and the 39-lap Feature event paying $20,039-to-win.

BC39 ENTRIES

(30 cars as of August 30, 2023)

1D Landon Brooks

1G Connor Wolf

7c Josh Bilicki

7m Kyle Jones

7p Zach Daum

11 Clinton Boyles

11L Aaron Leffel

18N Weston Gorham

19 Daison Pursley

19AZ Hayden Reinbold

19T Mitchel Moles

21D Justin Dickerson

21K Karter Sarff

22p Taylor Courtney

25 Jacob Denney

25m Jake Andreotti

36 Ian Creager

40 Chase McDermand

40B Blake Brannon

40x Zach Wigal

41 Oliver Akard

44 Adam Andretti

46 Kenney Johnson

54 Matt Westfall

57 Logan Seavey

81 Bryant Wiedeman

85 Jerry Coons Jr.

86 Brent Crews

89 Kaylee Bryson

118 Scott Evans

USAC PR