Jordan Wiseley, the American reality TV star and social media personality who has conquered physical challenges to excel in reality TV and the demanding world of professional car racing, is a powerful testament to the indomitable human spirit, proving that obstacles don't define one's potential. From reality TV stardom to the racetracks, he's risen to the top and showcased his unwavering determination. Beyond his reality TV triumphs, Wiseley's dedication extends to triathlons, demonstrating his passion for pushing boundaries and inspiring others to embrace their challenges.



Wiseley has been expanding his horizons by establishing his production company, Strapped Media. Plus, he's making waves in the racing film "Helmet," which is set to premiere at the prestigious Dances with Films Hollywood.

Recently, Wiseley took a few moments out of his busy schedule to sit down with us and discuss his path to success.

Can you tell us more about your racing journey? Where did it begin? Growing up, I loved dirt bikes. I couldn’t wait to get home from school, ditch my homework, and ride till dark. I raced Motorcross till I was sixteen, and then my father said I have to concentrate on sports that give scholarships, so I’ve played just about every sport out there, but my heart has always stayed with racing. I’m grateful that my path has brought me back here.

Is there a decent assortment of “local short tracks” in your area? There are a few short tracks in Oklahoma that have been there since before me, that’s for sure. We used to go to Ardmore and watch the dirt track guys slang it every year at Southern Oklahoma Speedway.

What is your greatest racing memory? Honestly, my dad wasn’t too thrilled about me racing and potentially getting hurt for sports. So when I was racing, it was all me loading and unloading and working on my bikes. I think the overarching thing I learned was how to sweat my butt off and get myself to the line. I always remember just staring at the massive coaches with trailers full of bikes and spare parts and air conditioning! Now, I get to roll up to the most iconic tracks in the US in an awesome rig of our own, but I’ll never forget how bad I wanted to be in one!

Growing up, who was your racing idol? Growing up, I loved to watch James Stewart do things on a bike we had never seen before. That guy had some of the most mind-boggling speeds ever! But the guys who showed me how to live and breathe were Paul Newman and Steve McQueen. For me, wanting to be in movies and race cars was the epitome of the “best life ever.” I grew up watching old films and shows, and these guys stuck out so brilliantly as THE road map for how to be an icon. The thing was, it was so effortless for them, and I wanted that too.

Can you tell us more about your reality TV career? I got discovered in a bar and did The Real World. That immediately turned into a long-term spot on The Challenge as a top competitor. In 8 seasons of the main franchise, I've won 4 times. Now, as I navigate other opportunities, I bounce in and out of the Challenge sphere when my schedule allows me to pull away and go compete.

Was the movie “Helmet” a film Strapped Media had a part in filming? In HELMET, I was the lead actor and stunt driver, just like myself, Jordan Wiseley.

Which racing series do you follow the most? Lately, I’ve really invested in the Indy Car series, NASCAR, Pro Moto/Supercross series’ and keeping up with F1. Being at the races so much this year has allowed me to meet a lot of these drivers I’ve been watching, and now that I know them, I'm super invested in the racing!

What is your passion for most, production or driving fast? I am a sucker for problem-solving issues, and both Racing and Production are games of solving the problems really fast. Every day on set, something happens that has to be remedied, and in racing, the conditions and the car are constantly changing. I love it! But I think the best of all is adrenaline, and that comes in the biggest doses from racing.

