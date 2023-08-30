Wednesday, Aug 30

Racing News
NAPA hosts huge Fall kick-off sale on tailgating, road trip and camping essentials

NAPA isn't only Chase Elliot's sponsor. They are also one of the best automotive supply stores out there. This Labor Day, they have a sale you have to see to believe. No matter your end of summer plans, NAPA has you covered with special deals and discounts.  

NAPA has three amazing sales through September 10 to get you ready for fall! Savings include:  

·         Up to 30% on Tailgating Favorites  

o    Truck Bed Extender 

o    Maxi Trac Backpack Cooler 

o    Maxi Trac Single Tier Round Folding Table 

·         Up to 35% on Road Trip Essentials 

o    1400A Jump Start 

o    Mobil 1 High Mileage Motor Oil  

o    NAPA European Blue Antifreeze + Coolant 

·         Up to 50% on Camping Equipment 

o    NAPA Vehicle Awning 

o    Maxi Trac Tri-Folding Steel Ramps 

o    Cargo Net 

 

So, if you're a Chase fasn or not, be sure to check out the Fall Sale today at http://NAPAonline.com/fall-sale

 

 

 

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

