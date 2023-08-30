Toyota launches new startup initiative in Europe: Toyota Open Labs

Toyota Motor Europe has launched Toyota Open Labs , a new open innovation platform bringing together startups with business units across the Toyota ecosystem to scale innovation and lead the market into the next phase of mobility. The program will power Toyota’s transformation to a mobility company by deepening its expertise across energy, circular economy, carbon-neutral technologies, smart communities, and mobility for all initiatives.

Toyota Open Labs opens with a call for startups working across five key categories:

Energy : Technologies and systems to facilitate the energy transition, hydrogen economy, grid balancing, energy management, smart charging, and vehicle-to-grid energy transfers

: Technologies and systems to facilitate the energy transition, hydrogen economy, grid balancing, energy management, smart charging, and vehicle-to-grid energy transfers Circular Economy : Technologies and systems to enable the recovery, recycling, and reuse of vehicles and batteries

: Technologies and systems to enable the recovery, recycling, and reuse of vehicles and batteries Carbon Neutrality : Technologies and systems helping companies and society reduce carbon emissions, and digitalisation to enable transparent life cycle assessment

: Technologies and systems helping companies and society reduce carbon emissions, and digitalisation to enable transparent life cycle assessment Smart Communities : New business models and solutions to develop and support smart communities through vehicle sharing, subscriptions, and mobility hubs

: New business models and solutions to develop and support smart communities through vehicle sharing, subscriptions, and mobility hubs Mobility for All: Fair-value solutions to overcome mobility barriers, strengthen mobility systems and mobilize low-carbon communities, addressing the needs of an aging society and devising universal designs for all users

Startups selected during the open call will have an opportunity to engage with a diverse network of advisors and mentors, open new avenues of growth, enhance their business strategy and investment opportunities, make informed product enhancements, and build relationships to help make a global impact.

Participants will have the possibility to develop a Proof of Concept with Toyota, explore routes to go to market, and partner up with the Toyota ecosystem. Each participant will receive development support and the opportunity to showcase their technology at a Demo Day during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

“If you are a startup focused on solving tomorrow's sustainability and mobility challenges, Toyota Open Labs is the right place for you. Toyota is developing mobility systems that will sustainably reinvent how we live, work, and play on a global scale. Toyota Open Labs represents a unique opportunity to turn bold startup visions into reality through unparalleled support from our innovation ecosystem.” Kylie Jimenez, SVP People, Tech & Corporate Affairs at Toyota Motor Europe

“Solving mobility and sustainability challenges are critical issues that deserve to be on the world’s biggest stages. Europe's vibrant innovation ecosystem in these areas presents immense potential, and we are excited to partner with startups to help transform their exciting early-stage ventures into scalable solutions.” George Kellerman, VP of Investments & Acquisitions at Woven by Toyota and Managing Director of Woven Capital

“KINTO’s mission to accelerate Toyota’s transition to become a mobility company cannot be achieved without the contribution of external partners, aligned with its transformative mission and strategy. The brand-new Toyota Open Labs platform is the perfect place for startups to engage with us in this fundamental transition.” Miguel Fonseca, CEO KINTO Europe

“Pursuing Toyota Tsusho group's corporate philosophy - living and prospering together with people, society and the planet – we aim to “Be the Right ONE”. In our fast-changing environment where sustainability and circularity embody the new normal, we strongly support initiatives such as Toyota Open Labs to bring new ideas, strengths and momentum to cultivate our group’s uniqueness.” Laurent Gallois, Head of Business Development at Toyota Tsusho Europe

“Toyota Mobility Foundation has a core vision, “To Create an Ever Better Mobility Society,” and carries out projects together with municipalities, non-profits, local communities, universities, and innovators in Japan, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Africa. To bring this vision to life, we support startups with innovative ideas that help us build the future that is inclusive, sustainable, and carbon free. The Toyota Open Labs platform is a great way to grasp new ideas and future visions of mobility from startups all around Europe.” Monica Perez Lobo, Director Toyota Mobility Foundation Europe

Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA (TME) oversees the wholesale sales and marketing of Toyota, GR (Gazoo Racing) and Lexus vehicles and parts and accessories, as well as Toyota's European manufacturing and engineering operations. Toyota directly employs over 25,000 people and has invested over EUR 11 billion in Europe since 1990. Its eight European manufacturing plants are located in Portugal, the UK, France, Poland, Czech Republic and Turkey. Today, there are approximately 16.5 million Toyota, GR and Lexus vehicles on European roads, whose drivers are supported by a network of 28 National Marketing and Sales Companies and around 2,800 retail sales outlets in 53 countries (EU, UK, EFTA countries + Russia, Israel, Turkey and other Eastern European countries). In 2022, TME sold 1,080,975 vehicles in Europe for a 6.4% market share. For more information, visit Facts & Figures (toyota.eu) and www.toyota-europe.com

Toyota believes that when people are free to move, anything is possible. In the pursuit of "Mobility for All", Toyota aims to create safer, more connected, inclusive, and sustainable mobility to achieve its mission of producing “Happiness for All”. In Europe, TME launched the KINTO mobility brand which offers a range of mobility services in 14 countries and is growing its business-to-business sales of zero-emission fuel cell products and engineering support. Contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Toyota is working to achieve carbon neutrality in its entire business across Europe. A historic leader in CO2 reduction in Europe, TME aims to achieve 100% CO2 reduction in all new vehicles in Western Europe by 2035 and will continue to offer a full range of electrified powertrains to customers across the region with its hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery and fuel cell electric vehicles. When it comes to sustainability, Toyota is committed to going Beyond Zero.