Wednesday, Aug 30

John Force: The winningest driver in NHRA history

Racing News
Wednesday, Aug 30 4
John Force: The winningest driver in NHRA history

At 74 years old, John is still a contender for the NHRA title. He’s raced for over 50 years. He’s won 16 NHRA Funny Car championships in 23 seasons, including 11 straight victories between 1993 and 2004. That is one of those sports records that will probably never be broken. And he has no plans on slowing down.

Automoblog was able to sit down with John and talk about his thoughts on his career, how racing has changed over the years, and where he thinks the sport is headed. Currently, all members of John Force Racing are still in contention in their respective divisions.

Be sure to follow John Force and all the other NHRA competitors as they compete this weekend at the US Nationals. 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Portland Plays Host to USF Pro Championships Finale Toyota launches new startup initiative in Europe: Toyota Open Labs »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.