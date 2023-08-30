John Force: The winningest driver in NHRA history

At 74 years old, John is still a contender for the NHRA title. He’s raced for over 50 years. He’s won 16 NHRA Funny Car championships in 23 seasons, including 11 straight victories between 1993 and 2004. That is one of those sports records that will probably never be broken. And he has no plans on slowing down.

Automoblog was able to sit down with John and talk about his thoughts on his career, how racing has changed over the years, and where he thinks the sport is headed. Currently, all members of John Force Racing are still in contention in their respective divisions.

Be sure to follow John Force and all the other NHRA competitors as they compete this weekend at the US Nationals.