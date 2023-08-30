Another podium for Max Lanza in Czech Republic

The second part of the season has definitely started in the best way for the Camaro #88 driven by Max Lanza and Roberto Benedetti in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. In front of the more than 30,000 fans who filled up the track at Most, Czech Republic, Max Lanza took second place in the Challenger Trophy at the end of a tricky weekend, while Roberto Benedetti was the authentic protagonist of the Czech weekend, closed with a win and a second place in the Legend Trophy.



The warmth of the spectators wrapped the #88 Camaro drivers since from Thursday, when Max Lanza and Roberto Benedetti took part to the parade into the streets of Most with the EuroNASCAR glamour. Fans and tourists were thrilled by the event and had the chance to discover the cars and meet the drivers.



In the EuroNASCAR PRO division, Max Lanza started the weekend in the best way, taking second place in the Challenger Trophy in both the free practice sessions. A good start that boded well for qualifying, but the continuous changing of the weather with sudden showers of rain brought the #88 Camaro only to the ninth row of the starting grid. "In such eventful and competitive championships, when you start from behind, something can always happen. And in fact, in Race 1 I was involved in a contact on the first lap which damaged the rear of my #88. I had to grit my teeth and tried to bring home as many points as possible." commented Max Lanza, now third in the classification of the Challenger Trophy, just two points far from the silver medal. "Race 2 was very complicated, with wet asphalt and slicks we worked overtime to stay on track! We gambled on the choice of tires and it paid off: we conquered an excellent class second place in the race!"



Roberto Benedetti was instead the authentic protagonist of the Legend Trophy classification in the EuroNASCAR 2 Division throughout all the weekend long. After scoring interesting lap times during the free practices, the Roman driver achieved an excellent seventh position in qualifying, achieving then the class victory in Race 1 thanks to an extraordinary Top10 finish. Benedetti had a great pace also in the extremely difficult Race 2, raced under torrential rain that created quite a few troubles to the drivers. The driver of the #88 Camaro has once again entered the overall Top10, thanks to an eighth place that earned him the silver medal in the Legend Trophy.



Now the exciting show of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series moves to Germany in two weeks, on the Oschersleben track, an absolute novelty for the championship and all its protagonists.

Max Lanza PR