Mechanical Failure for Thomas Nepveu in the Evirum 125

The inaugural Evirum 125 at Complexe ICAR was a difficult event for Thomas Nepveu as he suffered from a mechanical failure that ultimately forced him to retire from the race.

The driver of the #24 Evirum | Home Hardware Nepveu was off to a solid start as he navigated and learned the new track configuration, finishing fourteenth in the practice session on Saturday morning. He further progressed in the early afternoon qualifying session, and went on to set the eleventh-fastest time.

As the green flag waved to start the race, Thomas immediately found himself immersed in an intense battle. He quickly got to work to make up ground after starting from the back of the field. A yellow flag emerged on lap 7, and he used the restart to his advantage as he propelled himself up the order, overtaking multiple cars until he settled back into eleventh position by lap 18.

However, a few laps later Thomas came through pit lane after his car experienced a mechanical failure. The damage left him unable to return to the track, retiring from the race after only completing 21 laps.

“The practice and qualifying sessions went well,” said Thomas Nepveu. “Most of my time on track was spent learning the new circuit as it was my first time driving it. However, I’m disappointed not to have finished the event, especially since we had a strong opening half of the race. A mechanical failure in the steering component prevented me from being able to turn, so I was unable to continue.”

“The event as a whole was a great experience,” he continued. “It was really cool to have the opportunity to race in front of so many people who came out to support me! I want to extend a big thank you to everyone who came to the track to cheer me on, and I’d also like to thank all my partners who made this possible. I’m looking forward to being back on track very soon at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this week.”

Thomas Nepveu PR