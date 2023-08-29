Rivalry Brewing As ARCA Heads To DuQuoin State Fair Race

Minnesota’s William Sawalich earned his second ARCA Menards Series win of 2023 as the series headed for the Milwaukee Mile. While he did so in dominating fashion, the 150-mile race was not without incident as his Toyota rubbed and leaned on the Toyota of ARCA Menards Series point leader Jesse Love to take the lead and go on to victory. The duel may be just the start of a rivalry between the ARCA East point leader Sawalich and Love heading into Sunday’s Southern Illinois 100 at DuQuoin.

Love has dominated the ARCA Menards Series with 8 wins and 4 poles in 15 starts including a third on the dirt at Springfield on August 20. Love won the Springfield race in 2022 and finished second at DuQuoin last year as a seventeen-year-old. Sawalich, just 16 himself, counts 3 wins in 7 East series starts driving for Joe Gibbs and has a virtual lock on the East championship. Sawalich has 2 wins in 9 ARCA Menards starts including a fifth at Springfield in his first dirt mile start.

Sawalich indicated he “moved” Love at Milwaukee and Love stated Sawalich raced him clean, but it was clear the two teenagers weren’t cutting each other any breaks as the Sprecher 150 at Milwaukee wound down.

If the action between Sawalich and Love at Milwaukee is any indication, fans are in store for an action-packed Southern Illinois 100 on Sunday night. It’s all part of a two day race weekend at the DuQuoin State Fair, featuring USAC Silver Crown in the Ted Horn 100 on Saturday afternoon, ARCA in the Southern Illinois 100 Sunday night, and the DIRTcar Modifieds both days.

Information regarding the 70th Southern Illinois 100 can be found below.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 DU QUOIN TIMES:

11:00 AM Pits & Registration

3:00 PM Ticket Office & Grandstands

3:15 PM ARCA Drivers Meeting

4:30-5:00 PM ARCA Practice

5:15-5:30 PM Modified Practice

6:00 PM ARCA General Tire Pole Qualifying

6:30 PM UMP Modified 29th Bill Oldani Memorial Feature

7:45 PM Pre-Race Ceremonies

8:11 PM ARCA Menards Series Southern Illinois 100

DU QUOIN TICKET INFO:

Tickets will be available on raceday or by calling the Du Quoin Fair office at 618-542-1535. Info and tickets can also be obtained by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

RESERVED SEATING

Advance Tickets (Presale)

$25 Adults Per Day

$10 Children 11 & Under Per Day

Day Of Tickets (At Gate)

$30 Adults Per Day

$10 Children 11 & Under Per Day

Track Enterprises PR