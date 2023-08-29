Impressive performance by Bergeron at ICAR despite costly penalty

ICAR’s Mirabel circuit recently hosted the 12th round of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, welcoming an impressive field of 25 cars.



Behind the wheel of Jacombs Racing’s number 1 Ford Mustang, Jean-Philippe Bergeron was full of enthusiasm about racing on one of his favorite track, despite experiencing for the first time a new 2.295-kilometre layout featuring twelve demanding turns.



It was on a rather slippery track due to wet conditions that Bergeron had to tame the new chicane during the 45-minute practice session. After spending almost twenty minutes in the pits, his team managed to make the necessary adjustments to counter an apparent lack of engine power. As a result, he was able to set the 11th fastest time, placing him close to the fastest times.



Qualifying weather conditions brought their own changes, with the track now dry under the sun. The car was loose, and Bergeron had to settle for the 17th best time on the starting grid.



The race, just over 125 kilometers long and made up of 55 laps, offered his team the opportunity to change tire pressure, the only adjustment allowed. This maneuver proved fruitful, significantly improving the car’s handling and enabling Bergeron to quickly climb up to sixth place.



Bergeron was among the first to pit alongside Justin Arseneau and Alex Labbé. All cars were at the limit of their fuel reserves to cross the finish line, with some teams deciding not to refuel. However, teams were required to wait for NASCAR approval before adding fuel. Unfortunately, Bergeron, Arseneau and Labbé were penalized for not waiting for this signal. In addition, Bergeron’s windshield was stained with liquid. Despite a quick clean-up attempt during his penalty stop, a third visit to the pits was necessary to ensure optimum visibility. Resuming the race in last position with fifteen laps to go, Bergeron showed unfailing determination to make an impressive comeback. Despite the difficulty of overtaking some cars, he managed to climb to ninth place after an exceptional performance. With one penalty less, a Top 5 finish was undeniably within his reach.



Next race:



Fans can look forward to seeing Bergeron in action again next weekend, on Sunday, September 3, as part of the Weather Tech 200 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.



