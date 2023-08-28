Championship Fight Heading To Du Quoin State Fair In USAC Silver Crown

Defending Ted Horn 100 winner Logan Seavey and six-time national champion Kody Swanson have been locked in a season-long battle for the 2023 USAC Silver Crown title. Just 7 points separate the two as the championship battle heads to DuQuoin and the Ted Horn 100 on Saturday, September 2. Not only is Seavey the defending race winner, but he also won the 2022 USAC championship on the strength of his Labor Day victory in last year’s Horn 100.

Swanson led Seavey by 31 heading into the August 18 Bettenhausen 100. Seavey’s win and a fourth by Swanson cut the lead to 16 heading into the August 27 Outfront 100 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Swanson started on the pole at WWT and was leading when misfortune hit and relegated him to a 14th place finish, while Seavey finished fourth. The difference in points warranted a change at the top and now Seavey leads the standings heading to DuQuoin.

Swanson has an unprecedented six Silver Crown championships and two (2010 & 2017) Ted Horn 100 trophies. Three wins in 2023 give him a record forty Silver Crown wins. He is also the all-time leader in pole positions in the 53-years since the big cars separated from the national championship into their own series.

While Seavey secured the driver’s title in 2022, he missed by one spot giving car owner Robbie Rice the owner’s championship. Seavey has two wins in 2023 both on dirt, one at Port Royal and winning the August 19 Bettenhausen 100 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Seavey is one of three men who can claim victory at DuQuoin in a championship dirt car and stock car, the others being Jimmy Bryan and A.J. Foyt.

The return of the Horn 100 to a daytime race under the bright sunshine may favor both drivers as both are noted for being steady and not using up tires or fuel, two important components of 100-mile racing in the big cars.

The annual Ted Horn 100 kicks off a stellar Labor Day Racing weekend at the DuQuoin State Fair. On Saturday afternoon, September 2, it’s the USAC Silver Crown series and UMP Modified heat races. On Sunday night it’s the ARCA Menards Series and the UMP Modified finale. Ticket and event information are listed below.

USAC PR