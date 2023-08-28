Luke Horning Defends Home Turf For Second DIRTcar Pro Stock Series Win

When the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series rolled into town at Glen Ridge Motorsports Park Sunday night for the third matchup of the season, Luke Horning was poised and ready to take on the competition at his home track. But it did not come without some work.

Shane Playford made a quick play for the lead on Lap 1, taking over for pole sitter Phil Defiglio, who was also passed by Pete Stefanski. As Defiglio dropped back to third, Horning charging up three spots to fourth place not far behind.

A caution on Lap 10 reset the contenders, but Playford held strong on the restart keeping his lead. Horning threw his car deep on the top side around Turn 3 and 4 to pass Stefanski and move into second place with 18 laps left to go of the 30-lap matchup. But he wasn’t done there.

The Gloversville, NY native found the groove that worked for him and stayed there, working it for the next several laps, trying to find his way pass Playford. On Lap 18, he powered his #2H machine into the lead around Turn 1 and 2, passing the race leader high on the cushion.

Horning overcame two more cautions, with the last coming on Lap 5, before cruising on to victory staying in his high lane, scoring his second win in three Series matchups.

“Winning two out of three on the Series is pretty cool,” Horning said. “I haven’t done great at these big races here. It seems like I always want to defend our home turf and I’m hanging out fifth or six with a bad redraw, so tonight was a good night…Shane (Playford) was able to work the middle really well, and I was able to get around him on the outside.”

Playford, who came into the matchup 15th in track points, held on to his position behind Horning to finish second.

“It seems like I can never get Luke (Horning) here,” Playford said. “But he just knows where to run. I thought I could stay with him, but it’s just, his car was a lot better than mine.”

Stefanski finished in third to round out the podium, his second podium finish in Series matchups.

Devon Camenga finished in fourth and Josh Coonradt finished in fifth to complete the top five. Defending DIRTcar Pro Stock Hoosier Tire champion Chad Jeseo finished in seventh place.

Kyle Hoard was awarded the Free Hoosier Tire.

UP NEXT: The DIRTcar Pro Stock Series will make their next stop at Albany-Saratoga Speedway on Saturday, September 23 for the Massive Malta Weekend.

RESULTS:

DIRTcar Pro Stock Feature (30 laps): 1.) Luke Horning 2.) Shane Playford 3.) Pete Stefanski 4.) Devon Camenga 5.) Josh Coonradt 6.) Chuck Dumblewski 7.) Chad Jeseo 8.) Jay Fitzgerald 9.) Ivan Joslin 10.) Johnny Rivers 11.) Phil Defiglio 12.) Slater Baker 13.) Kyle Hoard 14.) Shawn Perez Jr. 15.) Ken Griffin Jr. 16.) Richard Spencer 17.) Steve Cosselman 18.) Doug Sheely 19.) Caden Dumblewski 20.) Chuck McSpirit

DIRTcar Series PR