INDYCAR Announces World Wide Technology Raceway Grid Penalties

Racing News
INDYCAR officials have announced a nine-position starting grid penalty for the entries of No. 3 Team Penske, No. 9 and No. 11 Chip Ganassi Racing, No. 27 Andretti Autosport and No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing for unapproved engine changes following the Saturday, Aug. 12 race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The teams were in violation of:

Rule 16.2.3.2 A fifth (5th) Engine is eligible to earn Engine Manufacturer points if a Full Season Entrant has completed the Full Season Entrant Engine Mileage with its first four (4) Engines. Otherwise, a fifth (5th) or more Engine does not earn Engine Manufacturer points and will be considered an Unapproved Engine change-out.

According to Rule 16.6.1.2, the penalty is a six-position starting grid penalty on road and street course events and nine positions at oval events and will be served at the series’ next event, which is the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Sunday, Aug. 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

IndyCar PR

