Gus Dean Eyes Victory Lane with Venturini Motorsports in Milwaukee Mile Debut

The Bluffton, S.C. native is still riding the momentum of his season-high second-place finish earlier this month at Michigan International Speedway, where he showcased his talent and the strength of his Venturini Motorsports team in the Irish Hills of Michigan.

Set for his last scheduled ARCA Menards Series start of the season, Dean treks to The Badger State of Wisconsin aboard the No. 55 CAB Installers | Dean Custom Air Toyota Camry, looking to clean house and deliver his third top-five finish of the year.

“I am excited about The Milwaukee Mile this weekend,” said Dean. “I’ve had a lot of fun this season with the Venturini Motorsports team and I know this weekend will present another opportunity to compete for the win.

“I am ready to win. It’s been a while since I’ve visited Victory Lane in the ARCA Menards Series, but I am hungry. I will do everything possible to help continue a powerful winning streak for my Venturini Motorsports team.”

Dean is up for the challenge despite never turning a lap at the historic 1.015-mile paved oval.

“I embrace new tracks,” he said. “I came to the ARCA Menards Series in 2016 with a short track background and hope that will prove to be a benefit this weekend. We have a decent amount of practice on Saturday to dial in our No. 55 CAB Installers | Dean Custom Air Toyota Camry.

“From practice, we can make adjustments for qualifying and the race. I think track position will be key for the race on Sunday, so it’s staying ahead of the chassis adjustments and ensuring we do what we can to put ourselves in a good position to challenge that checkered flag.”