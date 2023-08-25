Thomas Nepveu to Compete in Inaugural EVIRUM 125 at Circuit ICAR

Thomas Nepveu is gearing up to race in the inaugural Evirum 125 this upcoming Saturday, August 26th, at Complexe ICAR in Mirabel. The twelfth round of the NASCAR Pinty’s championship season is going to be a great opportunity for the young driver, with the new 2.295 km paved road course circuit layout serving as a brand new challenge for the entire grid.

Nepveu proved his versatility and adaptability in the previous rounds at Ohsweken Speedway, where he tried out dirt racing for the first time in his racing career. He secured another Top 10 finish in addition to scoring his best qualifying performance of the year. The Oka native will now be returning to Quebec soil to drive his #24 Evirum | Home Hardware Nepveu car in the first edition of the Evirum 125, a very exciting new event on the calendar that holds a great deal of importance to Nepveu.



“I’m very excited for this race and I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time,” said Thomas Nepveu. “This is like a home race for me, and it is so special to be able to race in front of friends, family, and especially my partners at Evirum. I’ll be giving my maximum effort to be able to secure a great result for them as they’ve been a fundamental part of my season.”



“The new track configuration is going to be interesting,” he continued. “We’ll all be learning the layout for the first time, so I think it will be a great opportunity to be able to test the limits and show what we’re capable of accomplishing against a grid of very experienced drivers now that it’s a more even playing field. I’ve been very happy with the car’s performance in the past few rounds, and I’m confident we’ll be able to clinch another strong result.”

Spectators are invited to visit the Evirum booth to learn more information on the event and to enjoy the various activities on site, which include fun quizzes, free items, and more!

The practice and qualifying sessions for the Evirum 125 will take place on Saturday, August 26th at 10:15 am and 2:00 pm ET. The 55-lap race will commence later in the afternoon at 5:30 pm ET. The race will be broadcast live on the TSN+ app.

Thomas Nepveu PR