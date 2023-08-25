Two Nights of Racing Action in Northern California for Braden Chiaramonte This Weekend

After a weekend off due to inclement weather, young California racer Braden Chiaramonte will hit the road to Northern California for races this Friday and Saturday, August 25th and 26th. The first stop will be at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California for a winged 360 race. Twenty-four hours and 130 miles later on Saturday, the talented 16-year-old will contest another 360-winged race at the Placerville Speedway.

Friday will be Chiaramonte’s first appearance at Silver Dollar Speedway since he impressed the racing world with an eighth-place finish in last year's prestigious Fall Nationals Tribute to Steven Allard. Following a charge through the pack early on, he had to go to the back after sliding to a stop to avoid another driver’s mishap. The El Cajon, California teen then put on a show by charging all the way back to an impressive eighth-place finish. A month and a half prior, he drew some attention by qualifying for and finishing 18th in his first-ever winged 360 sprint car race. That also took place at Silver Dollar.

Saturday will only be Chiaramonte’s third appearance at Placerville in a winged 360. His last trip to the track came in March when he placed 10th in a B main. Last year he raced on the famous red clay ¼ mile one time and placed 12th in the B main in his second-ever winged 360 race. Previously he appeared at the picturesque track in a lightning sprint at the 2021 Hangtown 100.

Thus far in 2023, Chiaramonte has raced 22 times. He has amassed 10 top-10 finishes, six top-five finishes and three victories. Two of the wins came in a wingless 600 micro at Arizona’s Adobe Mountain Speedway in April. A month prior, he won a winged lightning sprint car race at the Imperial Valley Raceway.

For fans who cannot make it to the tracks, Friday’s race at Silver Dollar Speedway will be available on Flo Racing starting at 5:30 p.m. Details are available at https://www.floracing.com/. Saturday’s event from Placerville will start at the same time on https://calidirt.tv/.

Chiaramonte would like to thank all his sponsors who have made his racing efforts possible. RTL Traffic Control, AM Ortega, Hyper Racing, King Racing Products, Tiner-Hirst Enterprises, and Keizer Wheels.

Braden Chiaramonte PR