Eddie Tafoya Jr. Is Ready for 12th Annual Smackdown at the Kokomo Speedway

After a quick south-of-the-border vacation, Southern California sprint car racer Eddie Tafoya Jr. will contest one of traditional sprint car racing’s biggest events, the 12th Annual Smackdown at Indiana’s “Baddest Bull Ring,” the Kokomo Speedway. The three-day show, which features the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Cars, will begin tonight, August 24th, and conclude on Saturday the 26th. The prestigious race will pay the biggest purse in Indiana sprint car racing history.

For 26-year-old Tafoya, it will be his third appearance in the Smackdown. Two years ago he qualified into the A main event and placed 19th. Last season’s efforts came to a premature end after he got tangled up in somebody else’s mistake and got upside down.

Recently, Tafoya got off to a slow start in the grueling Indiana Sprint Week missing the first four main events. However, he returned to form in the last three races of the eight-race series at the Terre Haute Action Track, Lincoln Park Speedway, and Bloomington Speedway. He improved on his qualifying times and transferred from his heat straight into the main event each night. In those three A mains, he placed 19th, 18th, and 19th respectively.

The final night of Indiana Sprint Week was slated to take place at the Tri-City Speedway in Haubstaudt. However, ominous weather prompted the Chino, California-based team to hightail two hours south to a Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Car Series race at the Paragon Speedway. It was Tafoya’s first BOSS race and his first appearance at Paragon. He came out of the box qualifying second in his eight-car group with a lap of 16.459. As well as being second in his group, he was 20th overall of the 42 cars on hand. He started and finished third in his heat. Unfortunately, a 15th-place start was followed by a 20th-place finish in the main.

Even though the personable Southern California racer has only competed in 14 of the first 28 USAC National races in 2023, he is ranked 25th in the series standings going into the Smackdown.

For fans who are not in Indiana to watch Tafoya at the Smackdown, all three nights will be shown live on Flo Racing. For information on how to watch or subscribe, please visit the following link https://www.floracing.com/.

The Specialty Fasteners #51T team is always exploring corporate partnership opportunities. If you or your company would like to be a partner with the hard-working sprint car squad, please contact Eddie Tafoya Jr. via phone at (909) 393-3999 or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . He will be happy to talk to you and lay out the team’s plans.

Tafoya’s great-looking shirts and hoodies are available online at www.specialty-fasteners.com.

Tafoya has a great YouTube channel at the following link https://www.youtube.com/shorts/1hrmC5L80EU.

Fans can follow Tafoya on Instagram @eddietafoya51.

Tafoya and the #51T team would like to thank Specialty Fasteners, DRC Chassis, Ryder Racing Engines, Simpson Safety Products, Bell, Benic Enterprises, BR Motorsports, PSC Powder Coating, Magik Graphics, Gasper Transportation, Owen’s Insurance Services, and Weld Wheels for supporting its racing program.

