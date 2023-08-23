Chevrolet Performance Adding More Incentives For Super DIRT Week DIRTcar Sportsman Drivers

Chevrolet Performance and Super DIRT Week are giving DIRTcar Sportsman drivers two chances to win a brand-new Chevrolet Performance 602 crate engine this year.

One through a pre-registration drawing and the other by leading at the halfway point of the DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 at Oswego Speedway during Super DIRT Week 51.

Every Sportsman driver that registers for Super DIRT Week 51 will receive one entry to win the crate engine, but if a Sportsman driver registers before Sept. 25, they will receive two entries for the engine drawing. DIRTcar Sportsman drivers can Register Here.

“We know the importance of reliable equipment for DIRTcar Sportsman drivers as most of them work a full-time job to race on the weekend, so it is really exciting to present them with two opportunities to win a Chevrolet Performance crate engine,” said Tish Sheets, Executive Director of Client Services for DIRTcar. “The initiative is a testament to Chevrolet Performance’s long-standing partnership with DIRTcar Racing and its support of the division.”

Chevrolet Performance Parts – the Official Sponsor of DIRTcar Racing – has been a partner with DIRTcar for more than 10 years. It also returns as the title sponsor of the Chevrolet Performance 75, which will run Sunday, Oct. 8, for the DIRTcar Sportsman.

The DIRTcar Sportsman division regularly attracts the largest car counts for Super DIRT Week, featuring drivers from across the northeast, including Canada. The competitive nature of the event has produced nine different winners in the last 10 races.

For more about the DIRTcar Sportsman, the full Super DIRT Week 51 (Oct. 2-8) schedule and tickets to the event, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to Super DIRT Week, make sure to sign up for a DIRTVision FAST Pass to watch every lap of the event live.

DIRTcar Series PR