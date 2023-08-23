QuintEvents Appoints Francisco Lettieri Director of Promoter Relations For F1 Experiences

QuintEvents , the industry-leading provider of official ticket, hospitality and travel experiences to many of the world's most prominent sports and entertainment events is pleased to announce the appointment of Francisco Lettieri as Director of Promoter Relations in Europe and Middle East for F1 Experiences . This news comes as a result of Quint’s continued relationship with Formula1 and the brand's expansion across the globe including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Austria, Netherlands, Belgium, Singapore and Japan. Lettieri will manage Quint’s relationship with F1 promoters, in addition to the development and facilitation for F1 Experiences events.

“We are thrilled to welcome Francisco Lettieri to the team, bringing his profound motorsports expertise and passion to our expanding global operations," said Keith Bruce, President of F1 Experiences. “His leadership will elevate our partnerships with promotors, providing unparalleled experiences for fans across Europe and the Middle East races. We look forward to the continued growth in those markets under his guidance.”

Lettieri has an extensive history working in sports marketing industry, specializing in business development, strategic network planning, and data-driven performance management. With a proven track record in international sales, event marketing, and sponsorship, he brings a wealth of expertise to the table. He previously served as Sales Director at Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya and Sales Director at Club Cerro Porteño where he led sales teams across diverse markets. He has an extensive network of relationships and contacts with relevant brands and companies while negotiating across different cultures.

“I am thrilled to start this new journey with Quint and to be responsible for managing and expanding the business partnerships that F1 Experiences have with all promoters in Europe and the Middle East. I also look forward to supporting our sales and operations teams, as well as the F1 race promotion team, by working with all of the promoters during both the planning and execution phases to help ensure we deliver a top-class event experience for our clients at every Grand Prix”.

F1 Experiences is currently offering ticket packages for upcoming Formula1 events including the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX, FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA, FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX, as well as others across the globe. For more information on all F1 Experience offerings please visit https://f1experiences.com/