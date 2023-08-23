2021 Glass City Winner Joins Growing Toledo Field

Former CRA Glass City 200 winner Blake Rowe has filed his entry for the ASA STARS National Tour Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott at Toledo Speedway on Saturday, September 16.

The Ortonville, MI driver won his first-career Super Late Model race two years ago in the ASA/CRA Super Series portion of the Glass City 200 with a last-lap pass of close friend Kyle Crump, just two months after Rowe spotted Crump to a Redbud 400 victory at Anderson Speedway. In a twist of irony, Rowe will be driving the Stan and Judi Rosen-owned No.131 that he passed in the final corner to win that race.

While that win was his only start in a Super Late Model at Toledo to date, his four starts at the half-mile in a Modified have proved to be just as successful. He has won the two most recent Midwest Modifieds Tour races at the track, including back in June of this year. He is three for five in his career Toledo Speedway starts and hasn’t finish worse than fifth.

He already has one marquee win under his belt in 2023, coming in the Modified at Owosso Speedway just over a week ago when he won the Hot Shoe 100 for a third time at a third different racetrack.

Rowe joins a forming stout entry list for the Glass City 200 that includes ASA STARS National Tour points leader and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship competitor Ty Majeski and Wilson Motorsports drivers Cole Butcher and Gio Ruggiero. More entries will be released as we get closer to the Saturday, September 16 event.

The ASA STARS National Tour heads to Toledo Speedway on Saturday, September 16 for the Glass City 200 Presented by DTS Drive Train Specialists and Courtyard by Marriott. Tickets are on sale now at toledospeedway.com/ glasscity200tickets.

The Glass City 200 will be co-sanctioned with the ASA/CRA Super Series, the fifth race of the CRA season. Gio Ruggiero leads the ASA/CRA Super Series points standings over Logan Bearden.

The ASA STARS National Tour opened the ten race, six-state schedule at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, FL on March 11. Ty Majeski is the most recent winner, claiming the victory in the Gandrud Auto Group 250 on Tuesday, August 1.

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR