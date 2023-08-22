Austin Beers Sweeps Victory Lane Laurels at Chemung Speedrome for the 2023 Season With Win in the 2023 Rod Spalding Classic

Austin Beers of Northampton, Pa., utilized a three-wide move to grab the lead and run to victory in the Rod Spalding Classic at Chemung (N.Y.) Speedrome this past Saturday in the traditional “Night before the Glen” event.

“We had a good racecar and the lane opened up,” stated Beers from victory lane. “We were three wide one other time and I rolled out of the throttle early. I need to thank my Mom and my Dad for all that they do and all of the guys on the team for their hard work and support. This is a great race to win. It’s something I will remember for many years.”

Beers topped current point leader, Zane Zeiner of Bath, Pa., who finished second. Jack Ely of Wall, N.J., finished third after starting seventh.

TJ Potrzebowski of Elmira, N.Y., finished fourth after leading many laps in the early going of the event. Brian Defebo of Berwick, Pa., drove from eleventh to fifth.

Zeiner, Beers and Gunnar Zeiner of Bath, Pa., (Zane Zeiner’s son) won the qualifying races. Zane Zeiner earned the bonus points for turning the fastest time in green-white-checker group qualifying.

Joe Mancuso of Buffalo, N.Y., won the Race of Champions Late Model race.

Nick Robinson of Waverly, N.Y., won the Race of Champions FOAR SCORE Four Cylinder Dash Series race.

Full results for the “Night Before the Glen” Rod Spalding Classic can be found here; www.rocmodifiedseries.com/ schedules/event/437553

On Sunday night the Race of Champions dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series raced in the 9th Annual Pete Cosco Memorial at Humberstone Speedway in Port Colborne, Ontario-Canada.

Jordan Cosco of St. Catherines, Ontario captured his first ever Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series victory in his grandfather’s race. It was an emotional scene in victory lane.

Jay Mallory of St. Catherines, Ontario finished second with Bill Bleich, Jr., coming home third.

James Michael Friesen of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario finished fourth and Cody McPherson of St. Catherines, Ontario rounded out the top-five.

Mallory, Cosco and Bleich, Jr., won the qualifying races.

Full result for the 9th Annual Pete Cosco Memorial can be found here; www.rocmodifiedseries.com/ schedules/event/463188

The next races for the Race of Champions Modified family of Series is this Saturday with the Busch Light 100 at Holland (N.Y.) Speedway.

ROC Mods PR