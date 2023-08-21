$10,000-To-Win F/a Products Maynard Troyer Classic Iv, Friday, September 1 at Spencer Speedway to Include Second Annual “Harvest Fest”

The $10,000-to-win F/A Products Maynard Troyer Classic IV is up next for the Race of Champions Modified Series. The event will conclude the season at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., on Friday, September 1.

Due to the cancellation of the Friday, August 18 event, it will also be “Free Apple Friday” as part of the 2nd Annual “Harvest Fest” at Spencer. The Williamson Apple Blossom Festival will be giving away Free Apples as part of the event.

Tom Forgione from F/A Products, who provides the title sponsorship for the Maynard Troyer Classic will be on hand to be the Grand Marshall and Honorary Starter for the event.

Forgione and the Troyer family will be adding to the overall purse as well providing racers other incentives. Their contribution will once again be increased from the 2022 event. The F/A Products decal will be mandatory on each car participating in the MTC IV for the additional support.

“This is a great fit for our performance business,” offered Forgione. “It is a wonderful way to honor my friend Maynard’s huge impact on the sport. We have seen tangible results on our investment in this from the last couple of years. I would like to thank all of the fans, racers and everyone involved for their support. This is going to be a special night once again and we are looking forward to it.”

Forgione is a former Modified driver and Spencer Speedway regular as well as a former racer in IMSA with a Ford Mustang. Maynard Troyer’s last competitive race occurred with Forgione in 1989 as co-driver during events at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) and at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut. Forgione still competes today in the HTA (Historic Trans Am Series).

Kenny Troyer has once again be soliciting money to supplement the purse. Each year the bonus money has continued to raise the bar for the Maynard Troyer Classics. Scott Hossfeld will once again present the event champion with a ring signifying the victor’s accomplishments.

In addition to all the exciting activities there will also be racing. The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will race paying $2,000-to-win, along with the Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series; Wilbert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six divisions will round out the racing card.

The “Food Truck Frenzy” featuring local food trucks and tastes from the area will also make its return to the track.

Advance discount tickets available online by using the Ticket Hoss App and searching Spencer Speedway. Discount tickets will be available at Wilbert’s U-Pull It locations and Billy Whittaker Ford in Williamson. Beat the lines by purchasing your tickets and pit passes on the PitPay or Ticket Hoss App.

Racing action will also be streamed live on www.rocmodifiedseries.tv for $32.

Where: Spencer Speedway, Williamson, N.Y.

When: Friday, September 1 2023

Tickets: $27 General Admission; $22 Senior/Military (65-years and older. Military with proper identification); Children 10-15 years of age will be admitted for $17. Four Pack $80 (Two Adults, Two Children). Children under the age of 17 will be admitted Free for this event.

Directions: The track is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, N.Y., at 3020 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589

What: The Maynard Troyer Classic IV; Race of Champions Modified Series, Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series, Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Series; Wilbert’s Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s Super Six Division.

More Information: www.rocmodifiedseries.com / www.rocmodifiedseries.tv

ROC Mods PR