USAC Hits Kokomo’s Smackdown for Richest Sprint Car Race in Indiana History

Kokomo Speedway is set to host the richest sprint car race ever held in the state of Indiana this coming weekend as part of the Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Sprint Car Smackdown XII festivities on August 24-25-26.

Competitors from the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship will take on the 1/4-mile dirt oval for a pair of $6,000-to-win preliminaries on Thursday and Friday night followed by the $30,000-to-win finale on Saturday night.

Additionally, as part of the Super Smackdown draw, a driver will earn $500 for every lap led during Saturday night’s 40-lap feature. That leaves the possibility of a driver walking out of Kokomo this weekend with $50,000 in total prizes when all is said and done.

“We are thrilled to host the richest sprint car race ever held in the state of Indiana,” Kokomo Speedway promoter Reece O’Connor stated. “The potential of a driver leaving Kokomo Speedway with $50,000 is incredible and will be truly exciting for race fans to watch. Not only has the final night payout been increased, but so have the prelim nights as well, making this premier event even more premier in 2023.”

Additionally, Smackdown XII Saturday night will pay $1,500 to start, which is the largest payout for start money on the USAC National Sprint Car calendar during the 2023 season.

The richest sprint car event held in the Hoosier State prior to this year’s Smackdown was the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation event for the All Star Circuit of Champions in 2021.

Kyle Cummins is the defending Smackdown winner at Kokomo, collecting $35,000 in total prizes, starting with a $15,000 base pay and a $20,000 bonus in lap money alone.

Smackdown XII is also the kickoff for the inaugural USAC NOS Energy Drink Hoosier Trifecta in which USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competitors will be racing for major prizes across three marquee events in the state of Indiana in August, September and October.

The Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Sprint Car Smackdown is up first followed by the $20,000-to-win Haubstadt Hustler at Tri-State Speedway on Saturday, September 16. Another $20,000 winner’s share is posted for the Fall Nationals at Lawrenceburg Speedway, set to go on Saturday, October 7.

Winning all three Trifecta events in 2023 would net a driver a bonus of up to $30,000. The top driver finishing all three races in second place or better will receive a $20,000 payout. The top driver finishing all three races in third place or better will receive a $10,000 payout.

At the end of the three races during the USAC NOS Energy Drink Hoosier Trifecta, a driver could earn a potential $100,000 prize when all is said and done.

Smackdown preliminary events on Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25 will be comprised of complete programs for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship, culminating in 30-lap feature races each night. At the conclusion of Friday night’s program, the top-8 in overall points will be locked into Saturday night’s main event.

On the third and final night, Saturday, August 26, a 40-lap feature will close out the spectacular weekend in grand fashion, which will be preceded by heat races for all drivers not locked in, followed by the popular “King of the Hill” two-car duels for locked-in drivers. The semi-feature will provide the final chance for drivers to lock themselves into a coveted spot for the A-Main.

Former winners of the final night of Sprint Car Smackdown include Bryan Clauson (2012), Dave Darland (2013-14-15), Kevin Thomas Jr. (2016), Tyler Courtney (2017-19-20), Justin Grant (2018 & 2021) and Kyle Cummins (2022).

THURSDAY & FRIDAY SMACKDOWN XII PAYOUT:

1) $6,000, 2) $3,000, 3) $2,000, 4) $1,500, 5) $1,200, 6) $1,100, 7) $1,000, 8) $900, 9) $850, 10) $800, 11) $775, 12) $750, 13) $725, 14) $700, 15) $675, 16) $650, 17) $625, 18) $600, 19) $600, 20) $600, 21) $600, 22) $600

SATURDAY SMACKDOWN XII PAYOUT:

1) $30,000, 2) $10,000, 3) $6,000, 4) $5,000, 5) $4,000, 6) $3,000, 7) $2,500, 8) $2,250, 9) $2,100, 10) $2,000, 11) $1,900, 12) $1,800, 13) $1,700, 14) $1,600, 15) $1,575, 16) $1,550, 17) $1,525, 18) $1,500, 19) $1,500, 20) $1,500, 21) $1,500, 22) $1,500.

RACE DETAILS

This weekend at Kokomo Speedway, gates open at 3pm Eastern on Thursday and at 4pm on Friday/Saturday. Hot laps begin at 6:30pm on Thursday/Friday and at 6pm on Saturday.

On Thursday/Friday, general admission tickets are $30 with kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $30 for members and $35 for non-members (all ages).

On Saturday, general admission tickets are $35 with kids 12 and under are free. Pit passes are $40 for members and $45 for non-members (all ages).

Reserved Seating is offered as a 3-Day Pass at $85. To purchase, call Kokomo Speedway at (779) 230-1310.

USAC PR