Since the car was first invented, the question on most people’s minds was “Can we race in it?” Indeed, the answer was yes. In the 19th century, the first ever car race took place in France. Watched by thousands of people, the race soon became international news, prompting imitators around the world. From Britain to the United States, car racing became a global phenomenon.

Auto Racing and Betting

Today, auto racing is one of the most beloved, most watched, and most bet on sports in the world. Formula 1 may dominate the European circuit. However, in the United States NASCAR is the king of auto racing. Fans have been visiting the Daytona tracks for decades, and betting on their favorite drivers.

A common NASCAR bet is whether a new driver will break an old record. But, what are the most impressive records in the history of NASCAR? That is what we are here to find out.

Most Consecutive Races Won

In the 1960s, one name and one name alone was on every NASCAR fan’s lips; Richard Petty. The King dominated the NASCAR circuit in the 60s, winning multiple races throughout the decade, and establishing himself as one of the greatest drivers in the sport.

However, in 1967, Richard Petty did something unthinkable, that not even his most ardent fans could believe. The King won ten consecutive races that year, setting a World Record that has gone unbroken to this day. In many people’s minds, the record is impossible to break in the first place, meaning that Petty will remain a staple of NASCAR history for decades to come.

More Richard Petty Records

Lest you think we were done talking about the King of the Track, Richard Petty also holds several more records. Including the most wins in a season. In the 1966-67 season, Richard Petty managed to rack up 27 wins. Quite the monumental achievement, but it doesn’t end there.

Throughout his career, the man won 200 races. No other driver has even come close to this number. Petty proved over 50 years ago that he will remain one of the greatest, if not the greatest NASCAR drivers in the sport’s history.

Most Consecutive Championships

Though a great driver, we can’t spend the whole list talking about Richard Petty. So, with this entry we are moving on to Jimmie Johnson, who currently holds the title for most consecutive championship titles. From 2006 to 2010, Jimmie was on every fan’s mind.

The star of the road racked up five championship titles in as many years, a record which is still impressive, and unbeaten, today. Which is why many fans are flabbergasted that it took NASCAR this long to induct him into the Hall of Fame.