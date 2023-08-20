The ARCA Menards Series West invaded the Pacific Northwest Saturday night at Evergreen Speedway. Evergreen, a 0.625-mile paved oval located in Monroe, Washington, hosted 15 entries for the NAPA Auto Parts ARCA 150 with Tyler Reif starting on the pole.

Reif led the first 55 circuits of the event until Sean Hingorani took over the top spot with 95 laps to go. Hingorani held off Landen Lewis and others the rest of the way through a restart following the halfway break and then a restart on lap 87 due to Tanner Reif bringing out the yellow. Hingorani and Co. earned their fourth trip to victory lane this season.

Tyler Reif finished runner-up sitting 2.484 seconds behind the winner.

Kole Raz finishes third in just his second ARCA West start. Raz also finished third in his series debut last month at Shasta Speedway.

Landen Lewis and Eric Nascimento Jr. rounded out the top five.

Finishing inside the top 10 were Trevor Huddleston, Kyle Keller, Jacob Smith, Bradley Erickson, and Todd Souza.

Defending winner Tanner Reif brought out the lone yellow outside of the lap 75 halfway break. Reif either cut a right front tire or had part of the right front suspension break that sent the No. 16 entry straight into the turn-one wall. The driver climbed from his car and walked to an awaiting safety truck. Rief finishes 15th as a result of the DNF.

The ARCA Menards Series West heads to Roseville next month for the NAPA Auto Care 150. The event will take place on September 30th live on FloRacing.