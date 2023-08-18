ASA Weekend Preview - 8/18/2023

The ASA STARS National Tour is in the midst of a 57-day layoff between events, with the Glass City 200 up next at Toledo Speedway on Saturday, September 16. Two of the three ASA-sanctioned regional tours are racing this weekend, as well as the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour. Here’s a preview:

Southern Super Series Back in Action at Cordele, GA

The ASA Southern Super Series returns to action Saturday night for the Georgia Summer Nationals at Crisp Motorsports Park.

Wilson Motorsports and Toyota Racing Development driver Gio Ruggiero headlines a star-studded entry list that includes Bubba Pollard, Jake Garcia, Stephen Nasse and Matthew Craig.

Ruggiero enters the Summer Nationals as the ASA Southern Super Series points leader. The Seekonk, MA racer is also leading the ASA/CRA Super Series points and sits third in points in the ASA STARS National Tour. Racing begins at 6:30pm eastern time and can be viewed on Racing America. For more information, please visit www.southernsuperseries.com

ASA Midwest Tour at Hawkeye Downs

The ‘Stars and Cars’ of the ASA Midwest Tour return to Hawkeye Downs Speedway this Saturday Night for the Cassill Motors Hawkeye 100 at the half-mile oval. Drivers from five states have filed their entry for this annual Super Late Model event which will also play host to the Mid-Am Racing Series and INEX Legend Cars.

Leading the charge into Iowa will be current Midwest Tour point leaders Gabe Sommers, Justin Mondeik and Levon VanDerGeest. A host of former Super Late Model Champions will also put their talents on display in front of the famous covered grandstand. Those champions include Max Kahler, Dean Cornelius, John Beale and Riley Stenjem. Hawkeye Downs champions Kody King and Griffin McGrath will each be in search of their first tour win in front of their hometown fans.

Racing begins at 7:00pm central time from Hawkeye Downs, and can be watched on Midwesttour.tv and TrackTV.com. For more information, please visit www.starsnationaltour.com/midwest/

ASA/CRA Super Series Off – JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Visits Owosso Speedway

Although the ASA/CRA Super Series is off this weekend, CRA’s Pro Late Model division - the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour will be in action for the Masters of the Pros 184 at Owosso Speedway on Saturday night.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series star Carson Hocevar leads a strong entry list that includes Lakeland, FL racer Steve Dorer; Berlin Raceway standout Evan Shotko and former Redbud 400 winner Kyle Crump.

The Masters of the Pros is set for 184 laps of green flag racing, with a break scheduled at lap 100. Racing America will provide flag-to-flag steaming coverage. For more information please visit www.cra-racing.com

For the full ASA STARS National Tour schedule, plus Super Late Model rules and other information, please visit the series website at starsnationaltour.com, or be sure to follow the series on social media (Facebook: STARS National Series | Twitter: @racewithstars | IG: @starsnational).

ASA STARS PR