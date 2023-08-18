Sexton Gatlin Racing Converges on Perris Auto Speedway This Saturday

Just back from last week’s Minn-Kota Summer Nationals in Minnesota and North Dakota, Sexton Gatlin Racing is sending three cars to compete at the famous Perris Auto Speedway on Saturday night, August 19th. Heading the team is USAC/CRA Series Rookie of the Year point leader Grant Sexton. He is being joined by his brother Dalton and his father Brent. Grant will be competing in the USAC/CRA portion of the show while Dalton and Brent will be racing with the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprints.

In his first full season racing 410 sprint cars, Grant, 19, has impressively clawed his way all the way up to seventh in the USAC/CRA championship point standings. Additionally, the rising young star has increased his advantage in the Rookie of the Year title chase to 311 points. With only six races remaining on the 2023 schedule after Saturday, the teen already has one hand on the Rookie of the Year trophy.

Grant is a much different driver than he was at the start of the year as experience and confidence are shining through more and more each race. In the last two series races, he has had his best main event finish and first heat race win. The best finish was a fifth at the Bakersfield Speedway on June 24th and the heat race triumph came at Perris Auto Speedway on July 15th.

Defending POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series champion Brent Sexton enters Saturday’s fray third in series points. With the second-place driver ruled out for the year after a nonracing injury suffered on Thursday night, Brent will move up to the second-place spot on Saturday. He comes into the race 143 points behind the series leader. With five races to go after Saturday, he has plenty of time to hack away at the leader’s advantage before the end of the season.

In the first two SWLS races on the Perris half-mile this season, Brent has a win and a second-place finish. He has one other victory this year and that came at Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway on April 1st.

Rounding out SGR’s effort at Perris will be Dalton Sexton. A contender for the SWLS title last year, Saturday will only be his fourth race of 2023. He placed third at Perris on April 15th and was 14th in the main event at the Imperial Valley Raceway on March 10th. His only other race this year came at the Mohave Valley Raceway on April 1st and he did not start the main event.

The last two times USAC/CRA has raced at Perris, Brent made his first two starts in the series placing seventh and 18th. However, after the last race he sold the car he had been driving. He is currently in the market for a strong 410 engine. If you have one for sale or know of someone who does, you can email or phone Brent using the contact information in this release.

Adult tickets to see SGR in action at Perris on Saturday are $30.00. For seniors 65 and over, it is $25.00. Kids six to twelve get in for just $5.00 and children five and under are admitted free. The fairgrounds charges $10.00 for parking. Advanced tickets are available until noon on race day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not wish to buy advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window on Saturday.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

If you or your company are interested in becoming a partner with Sexton Gatlin Racing in 2023, please call (619) 454-6945 or E-mail

Sexton Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2022 season possible. Keys Brothers, East County Electric Works, Maxima Oil, Automated Interiors, Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, and Swift Powdercoat.

